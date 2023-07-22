Sweden Women vs South Africa Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup match between Sweden and South Africa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sweden will take on South Africa in their Women's World Cup group stage opener on Sunday at the Wellington Stadium. Sweden are ranked third in the world, while South Africa are in the 54th position in the most recent FIFA rankings.

The 2003 Women's World Cup runners-up Sweden are the favorites to win the match, but South Africa, who are entering just their second edition of the competition, will be looking to cause an upset. Other teams in the group are Italy and Argentina. And the winner of the match will take a big step towards qualifying for the knockout stages of the tournament.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Sweden vs South Africa kick-off time

Date: July 23, 2023 Kick-off time: 6 am BST Venue: Wellington Regional Stadium

The Women's World Cup group game between Sweden and South Africa will be played at the Wellington Regional Stadium on Sunday. The kick-off is at 6 am BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Sweden vs South Africa online - TV channels & live streams

The Sweden vs South Africa fixture will be shown live on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown after the full-time whistle and live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Sweden team news

Fridolina Rolfo, who displayed an impressive performance of 16 goals in 21 league games for Barcelona last season, will play a crucial role in leading Sweden's attack throughout the tournament.

The team has enough experience and talent to stop South Africa. In the goal for Sweden, Jennifer Falk will take charge, with the central defensive duo of Lina Sembrant and Magdalena Eriksson providing solid protection.

Sweden predicted XI: Falk; Bjorn, Sembrant, Eriksson, Andersson; Bennison, Asllani, Angeldahl; Jakobsson, Rolfo, Blackstenius.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Musovic, Falk, Enblom Defenders: Andersson, Sembrant, Lennartsson, Sandberg, Eriksson, Ilestedt, Bjorn, Rubensson Midfielders: Asllani, Angeldahl, Seger, Rytting Kaneryd, Bennison, Schough Forwards: Janogy, Hurtig, Jakobsson, Blackstenius, Blomqvist, Rolfo

South Africa team news

The Banyana Banyana coach has no new injury worries before the challenging match. The return of seasoned forward Thembi Kgatlana, who has recovered from a long-term injury sustained during the 2022 Wafcon group stage, will undoubtedly bring joy to the team.

South Africa predicted XI: Dlamini, Gamede, Mbane, Magama, Holweni, Biyana, Jane, Motlhalo, Magaia, Seoposenwe, Kgatlana.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Swart, Dlamini, Moletsane Defenders: Ramalepe, Gamede, Matlou, Magama, Dhlamini, Mbane, Makhubela Midfielders: Motlhalo, Jane, Holweni, Biyana, Moodaly, Kgoale Forwards: Cesane, Magaia, Salgado, Kgatlana, Seoposenwe, Kgadiete, Shongwe

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition January 2019 South Africa 0-0 Sweden Friendly January 2018 South Africa 0-3 Sweden Friendly August 2016 Sweden 1-0 South Africa Olympics July 2012 Sweden 4-1 South Africa Olympics

