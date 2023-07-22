This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sweden Women vs South Africa Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

FIFA Women's World Cup
Wellington Regional Stadium
How to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup match between Sweden and South Africa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sweden will take on South Africa in their Women's World Cup group stage opener on Sunday at the Wellington Stadium. Sweden are ranked third in the world, while South Africa are in the 54th position in the most recent FIFA rankings.

The 2003 Women's World Cup runners-up Sweden are the favorites to win the match, but South Africa, who are entering just their second edition of the competition, will be looking to cause an upset. Other teams in the group are Italy and Argentina. And the winner of the match will take a big step towards qualifying for the knockout stages of the tournament.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Sweden vs South Africa kick-off time

Date:July 23, 2023
Kick-off time:6 am BST
Venue:Wellington Regional Stadium

The Women's World Cup group game between Sweden and South Africa will be played at the Wellington Regional Stadium on Sunday. The kick-off is at 6 am BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Sweden vs South Africa online - TV channels & live streams

The Sweden vs South Africa fixture will be shown live on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown after the full-time whistle and live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Sweden team news

Fridolina Rolfo, who displayed an impressive performance of 16 goals in 21 league games for Barcelona last season, will play a crucial role in leading Sweden's attack throughout the tournament.

The team has enough experience and talent to stop South Africa. In the goal for Sweden, Jennifer Falk will take charge, with the central defensive duo of Lina Sembrant and Magdalena Eriksson providing solid protection.

Sweden predicted XI: Falk; Bjorn, Sembrant, Eriksson, Andersson; Bennison, Asllani, Angeldahl; Jakobsson, Rolfo, Blackstenius.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Musovic, Falk, Enblom
Defenders:Andersson, Sembrant, Lennartsson, Sandberg, Eriksson, Ilestedt, Bjorn, Rubensson
Midfielders:Asllani, Angeldahl, Seger, Rytting Kaneryd, Bennison, Schough
Forwards:Janogy, Hurtig, Jakobsson, Blackstenius, Blomqvist, Rolfo

South Africa team news

The Banyana Banyana coach has no new injury worries before the challenging match. The return of seasoned forward Thembi Kgatlana, who has recovered from a long-term injury sustained during the 2022 Wafcon group stage, will undoubtedly bring joy to the team.

South Africa predicted XI: Dlamini, Gamede, Mbane, Magama, Holweni, Biyana, Jane, Motlhalo, Magaia, Seoposenwe, Kgatlana.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Swart, Dlamini, Moletsane
Defenders:Ramalepe, Gamede, Matlou, Magama, Dhlamini, Mbane, Makhubela
Midfielders:Motlhalo, Jane, Holweni, Biyana, Moodaly, Kgoale
Forwards:Cesane, Magaia, Salgado, Kgatlana, Seoposenwe, Kgadiete, Shongwe

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
January 2019South Africa 0-0 SwedenFriendly
January 2018South Africa 0-3 SwedenFriendly
August 2016Sweden 1-0 South AfricaOlympics
July 2012Sweden 4-1 South AfricaOlympics

