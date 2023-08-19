Sweden vs Australia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Women's World Cup third-place play-off

How to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup match between Sweden and Australia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Denied a shot at the final, Sweden Women and Australia Women will square off in the 2023 Women's World Cup third-place play-off at the Brisbane Stadium on Saturday.

It is a familiar fixture for the Blue and Yellow, who have finished third thrice before (1991, 2011, 2019), apart from a runners-up finish in 2003. The Swede's journey was cut short by Spain in the last-four this time around.

As for the co-hosts, they may have the advantage of playing in front of their home support but would have liked to make their first-ever appearance in the final - if it wasn't for England. Regardless of the result, however, Australia are set for their best-ever finish at the World Cup.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Sweden Women vs Australia Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 19, 2023 Kick-off time: 9 am BST Venue: Brisbane Stadium

The FIFA Women's World Cup match between Sweden and Australia will be played at the Brisbane Stadium - commercially named as Suncorp Stadium - in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia.

It will kick off at 9 am BST on August 19 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Sweden Women vs Australia Women online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on ITV1 and STV, and is available to stream online live through ITVX and STV Player.

GOAL will have the live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Sweden Women team news

The Sweden XI has remained the same for the last three games and it may not be different against Australia, either.

Despite scoring her third goal at the tournament in the 3-1 semi-finals' loss against Spain, Rebecka Blomqvist would hence start on the bench once again, with Fridolina Rolfo and Stina Blackstenius continuing to feature in attack.

Meanwhile, Amanda Ilestedt emerges as an unlikely contender for the Golden Boot, as the center-back is a goal short of the five goals against the name of Japan's Hinata Miyazawa.

Sweden Women possible XI: Musovic; Bjorn, Ilestedt, Eriksson, Andersson; Angeldal, Rubensson; Rytting Kaneryd, Asllani, Rolfo; Blackstenius

Position Players Goalkeepers: Musovic, Falk, Enblom Defenders: Andersson, Sembrant, Lennartsson, Sandberg, Eriksson, Ilestedt, Bjorn Midfielders: Asllani, Angeldahl, Seger, Rytting Kaneryd, Bennison, Schough, Rubensson Forwards: Janogy, Hurtig, Jakobsson, Blackstenius, Blomqvist, Rolfo

Australia Women team news

Manchester City defender Alanna Kennedy, who missed the 3-1 defeat to England, is a doubt on account of taking ill. Australia boss Tony Gustavsson is hence likely to continue with experienced campaigner Clare Polkinghorne alongside Clare Hunt.

Chelsea star Samantha Kerr commemorated her first start at the 2023 Women's World Cup with a strike in the semi-finals, and will look to add to her tally against Sweden.

Australia Women possible XI: Arnold; Carpenter, Hunt, Polkinghorne, Catley; Raso, Gorry, Cooney-Cross Foord; Kerr, Fowler

Position Players Goalkeepers: Williams, Micah, Arnold Defenders: Nevin, Luik, Polkinghorne, Catley, Kennedy, Hunt, Carpenter, Grant Midfielders: Wheeler, Chidiac, Egmond, Yallop, Gorry, Cooney-Cross Forwards: Vine, Foord, Fowler, Raso, Simon, Kerr

Head-to-Head Record

There are no clear favourites between Sweden Women and Australia Women, looking at the last five games the two nations faced each other. However, both sides will be looking to lift themselves for the last time at the 2023 Women's World Cup after being denied a shot at the final.

Date Match Competition Nov 12, 2022 Australia Women 4-0 Sweden Women Friendlies Women Aug 2, 2021 Australia Women 0-1 Sweden Women Olympics Women Jul 24, 2021 Sweden Women 4-2 Australia Women Olympics Women Jun 15, 2021 Sweden Women 0-0 Australia Women Friendlies Women Mar 1, 2017 Australia Women 0-1 Sweden Women Algarve Cup

