Surprise... Refereeing expert: Al-Hilal scored an illegal goal against Al-Taawoun

A refereeing expert has dropped a bombshell, confirming that Al-Hilal scored an illegal goal during their match against Al-Taawoun in the Roshen League.

Al-Hilal drew 2-2 with Al-Taawoun in their match on Saturday at the Kingdom Arena, in the 27th round of the Roshen League.

Al-Hilal’s first goal came in the 43rd minute, scored by Ivorian striker Mohamed Kader Miti, who cut in from the left flank and fired a powerful shot at Al-Taawoun’s goal, which goalkeeper Mailsom failed to save.

Khalil Jalal, the refereeing expert for “Thamania” channels, confirmed that this goal was not valid, citing a foul by Al-Hilal at the start of the play.

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Jalal explained that Al-Hilal defender Kalidou Koulibaly committed a foul at the start of the match when he made a strong challenge on Al-Taawoun’s Mohammed Al-Kuwikbi, a move that led to the first goal.

The refereeing expert directed his criticism at the VAR officials, stressing that they should have alerted the referee and called him over to disallow the goal, which did not happen.

It is worth noting that the draw leaves Al-Hilal in second place in the Saudi Pro League table with 65 points, five points behind leaders Al-Nassr and ahead of third-placed Al-Ahli on goal difference.