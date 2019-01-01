Super-sub Osimhen proves class with Saint-Etienne brace

The Nigeria international continued his red-hot start to life at Stade Pierre-Mauroy with two goals against Les Verts on Wednesday

Victor Osimhen came off the bench to outshine duo Denis Bouanga and Ryad Boudebouz as his brace ensured earned a 3-0 victory in Wednesday’s encounter.

The Nigerian delivered a goal in each half to help the Great Danes forget memories of their defeat at SC.

Manager Christophe Galtier started Loic Remy ahead of Osimhen but an injury to the former international saw the 20-year-old thrown into the fray.

Expectedly, the former man did not disappoint as he placed Lille ahead with his 37th-minute strike thanks to Domagoj Bradaric’s assist.

In the 69th minute, Cote d’Ivoire prospect Jonathan Bamba doubled the lead from the spot before Osimhen sealed victory five minutes later.

Victor traps the ball brilliantly just inside the box before unleashing a beautiful shot on the spin into the far corner. 🇳🇬⚽️⚽️💥 pic.twitter.com/FCqky33FSY — LOSC Lille EN (@LOSC_EN) August 28, 2019

Nicolas Pepe’s replacement has now scored four goals in his first three French top-flight appearances.

And while his Lille career has barely begun, it already looks like he will become a firm favourite for the Stade Pierre-Mauroy faithful if he keeps up his startling scoring record.

The Great Danes sit in fourth position with six points after three games. They face in their next encounter on September 1.