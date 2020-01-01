Super Eagles will miss leaders Mikel and Ighalo - Etebo

The Getafe midfielder concedes members of the country’s senior national team are still coming to terms with the retirement of the duo

John Obi Mikel and Odion Ighalo remain a big miss for , concedes Oghenekaro Etebo, with the Super Eagles still coming to terms with their retirement.

After the Super Eagles clinched third-place at the 2019 , the duo drew the curtains on their international careers.

Mikel, 32, was the first to bow out before 2019 top scorer Ighalo followed the path of the former star.

Coach Gernot Rohr is prepared to put faith in the likes of Joe Aribo, Alex Iwobi and Victor Osimhen as replacements for the duo.

The man said it was clear that the three-time African kings would miss Mikel and Ighalo for their leadership attributes, but believes Osimhen can fill the vacuum left by the striker.

“They are leaders who we are going to miss in the dressing room,” he told Punch.

“Mikel was a leader; I recall how he helped us during the Olympics when we had issues during our preparations for the Games. Not because I played with him but for the impact he had on me as a player.

“They helped the team make vital decisions during tough times and I guess it was just time for them to move on.

“Ighalo on his part is a goal poacher that we also miss but thank God that we have another goal poacher in [Victor] Osimhen, but we have to be patient with him to settle in well into that role.”

After the coronavirus pandemic, Rohr is expected to begin life without the retired players as Nigeria would be hoping to qualify for the 2021 Afcon billed for .