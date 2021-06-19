Super Eagles stars turn up for Olayinka and Shehu's weddings

It has been a busy weekend for Nigeria internationals in Lagos and Kano even though they are still on vacation

Super Eagles players joined Omonia Nicosia defender Abdullahi Shehu and Slavia Prague forward Peter Olayinka in celebration as they tied the knot on Friday and Saturday respectively.

Olayinka wed his heartrob, Yetunde Barnabas at a private ceremony in Lagos while Shehu had his marriage ceremony in Kano.

Yetunde Barnabas is popularly known for her role in Nigerian television sitcom Papa Ajasco as Miss Pepeiye.

She is also a former beauty queen who was crowned Miss Tourism Nigeria in 2019 and the Most Beautiful Girl in Abuja the same year.

A host of Nigeria stars including Odion Ighalo, Monaco loanee Henry Onyekuru, Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, Nantes winger Moses Simon and Bordeaux winger Samuel Kalu were present at the ceremony.

The football stars did not hesitate to switch on their fashion game with their outfits and in company of the spouses.

Elsewhere in Kano, Shehu married a movie star in Kannywood - Hausa-language film industry, Murjanatu Yar Baba.

Article continues below

The former Bordeaux star previously married Sumayya Mustapha who gave birth to a boy during his international assignment with the Dream Team VI at Rio 2016 Olympics.

Nigeria captain Ahmed Musa who plies his trade at Kano Pillars, was in attendance at Shehu's ceremony after Friday's Juma'at prayers.