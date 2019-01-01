Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr questions Kelechi Iheanacho’s professionalism

The striker was omitted from the Super Eagles squad against Seychelles and Egypt after failing to make impact on his last invite

coach Gernot Rohr has questioned the professionalism of Kelechi Iheanacho, stating that the striker needs to be 'serious'.

The 22-year-old was left out from the 23-man squad for the Super Eagles' 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers tie against Seychelles and friendly game with Egypt.

The former forward last scored for the three-time African Champions in November 2017 and his form at club level has also not been impressive, having extended his goal drought to six months with Leicester. Also, he has not started a game for the side since mid-December.

Hence, the German tactician has shown his displeasure with the commitment of the player.

"I think he must be more professional," Rohr told media before Friday's win over Seychelles.

"We're not satisfied with his performances the last time he was with us.

"There's a new coach at Leicester City (Brendan Rodgers) and it (his omission) will be an opportunity for Iheanacho to show during this international window that he wants to get back into the starting team of Leicester.

"Personally, I think it's a good thing for him to stay back at his club to prove this.

"It's not good enough to be funny all the time. You must show that you are serious by working hard every day in the training sessions.

“And show that you seriously want to come back into the team at the club and also with us."

Nigeria defeated Seychelles 3-1 on Friday at the Stephen Keshi Stadium to seal the top spot in Group E with 13 points from six games.

They will take on on Tuesday as part of their preparation for the African Cup of Nations scheduled for June.