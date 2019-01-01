Super Cup 2019: Sergio Lobera - Misread the game sometimes despite winning

The Spaniard was not happy that his side allowed Jamshedpur a glimmer of hope after being 4-1 up...

could have shut shop quite early but escaped a near-scare before defeating 4-3 in the 2019 Super Cup on Saturday.



"I was very pleased till the game was 4-1, I think we could have managed the game a lot better after that but allowed them a comeback," FC Goa manager Sergio Lobera said after winning the quarter-final.



He continued, "I think we misread the game sometimes, when to play out from the back and when to get the ball out. There is a fine margin between being brave and being risky."



The former 'C' coach praised the efforts of Brandon Fernandes who set up the first two goals with his freekicks in the first half.



"All credit to Brandon for his hard work. I feel he deserves a spot in the national team. But individual improvement is only possible when the team is improving as well," Lobera remarked.



"I am very happy with the work of my assistant coach who takes charge of set pieces. We have improved on both sides of the pitch."



Edu Bedia will miss the semifinal against Chennai City after he was given his marching orders in the 82nd minute. Lobera is certain that the team will miss the Spaniard's services, especially after his goal in the game.



He said, "He is an important player. We will, of course, miss him. For the rules of the competition, we had to leave one player out and it was Ahmed Jahouh who could have played in a similar position."







Lobera was quite protective of goalkeeper Mohammad Nawaz when asked to react to his fumble that led to Pablo Morgado's goal.



"He is a brave keeper. I don't believe he has made a mistake. If there is someone who made a mistake it is me who asked him to play from the back," Lobera quipped.



On the other hand, Jamshedpur FC assistant coach Guillermo Fernandez blamed the two first half goals from similar set-piece situations for the early setback.



"The first freekick was quality from them, credit goes to Goa. The second one was for us to defend, we did not, mistakes happen. The two goals from set-pieces cost us," he said.



Jamshedpur FC also gave 20-year-old goalkeeper Rafique Ali Sardar his first ever start for the senior side. Despite being on the end of four goals conceded, Fernandez defended Cesar Ferrando's selection between the sticks.



"He was trying hard the whole year. We gave him a few minutes in the last game in the (ISL) against Bengaluru and today we decided to give him the chance," said Fernandez.



"He was outstanding in training every single day. He was brilliant today, did not make mistakes in any of the goals," he concluded.