AIFF Awards 2018-19: Sunil Chhetri, Ashalata Devi win 'Footballer of the Year' awards

Sahal Abdul Samad bagged Men's Emerging Player of the Year award while Ashalata Devi won the top prize for women...

Sunil Chhetri and Ashalata Devi bagged the top prizes in their respective categories as the All Football Federation (AIFF) announced the awards for the 2018-19 season after an Executive Committee meeting on Tuesday.

and stalwart Chhetri was declared as the Men’s Footballer of the Year and ’ youngster Sahal Abdul Samad was awarded the Emerging Player of the Year in the same category.

This is the third consecutive top award win for Chhetri and his seventh AIFF honour in men's senior category overall.

In the women’s category, Ashalata Devi was announced as the Footballer of the Year while Dangmei Grace of Manipur was declared as the Emerging Player of the Year.

The full list of the 2018-19 AIFF awards is as follows:

AIFF Award for Best Grassroots Development Programme: Jammu and Kashmir FA

AIFF Award for Best Assistant Referee: Joseph Tony (Kerala)

AIFF Award for Best Referee: R Venkatesh (Tamil Nadu)

AIFF Emerging Women’s Footballer of the Year: Dangmei Grace (Manipur)

AIFF Emerging Men’s Footballer of the Year: Sahal Abdul Samad (Kerala)

AIFF Women’s Footballer of the Year: Ashalata Devi

AIFF Men’s Footballer of the Year: Sunil Chhetri