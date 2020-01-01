Sunil Chhetri: I want to challenge Ashique and Udanta for a speed test

The India international expressed his desire to continue playing the game until he stops scoring goals for his teams...

international and forward Sunil Chhetri is hoping to prolong his already remarkable football career with the help of his love for the game.

The 35-year-old footballer, who is considered as one of the legends of Indian football, has scored 39 goals in 72 starts at Bengaluru FC in the last four seasons of the (ISL) and the player feels he is still feeling extremely fit to continue with his career.

Celebrating the 15th year of the footballer's impact in Indian football, Chhetri spoke about his short-term plans in a Facebook live session on Thursday. He said, "I don’t want to (give) numbers. I feel the fittest at present. I am enjoying my football. So I don’t know. I don’t see it (retirement) anytime soon because I am enjoying it (football)."

He added, "This year I want to challenge Ashique (Kuruniyan) and Udanta (Singh) for a speed test."

With an excellent goalscoring record for Bengaluru and national team back his argument, Chhetri is hoping to continue producing the goods in front of the goal until the goals dry up.

He said, "So I am still the same as I was at 16. Unless there are 10 Sahals start scoring for the country and push me to the bench, until then I am alright. I will continue."