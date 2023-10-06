Sunderland vs Middlesbrough: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Sunderland and Middlesbrough, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sunderland will take on Middlesbrough in a Championship game at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

Sunderland are fourth in the league standings and have lost only one out of their last nine fixtures in the Championship. They have kept back-to-back cleansheets and will be confident of making it three league wins in a row.

Middlesbrough are on a five-game unbeaten run and have won their last four matches in a row. Isaiah Jones and Emmanuel Lath scored as Saturday's visitors beat Cardiff City 2-0 in their most recent outing

Sunderland vs Middlesbrough kick-off time

Date: Oct 7, 2023 Kick-off time: 12.30pm BST Venue: Stadium of Light

How to watch Sunderland vs Middlesbrough online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports, and subscribers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app.

GOAL will have live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Sunderland team news

Sunderland's Alex Pritchard has recently been added to the injury list and is expected to be sidelined until after the international break.

With no fresh injury concerns, the team is likely to stick with the same starting lineup that took the field against Watford in their last game.

Sunderland possible XI: Patterson; Huggins, Ballard, O'Nien, Hume; Ba, Roberts, Neil, Bellingham, Clarke; Burstow

Position Players Goalkeepers: Patterson, Bishop Defenders: Ballard, Seelt, Batth, Triantis, Hume, Huggins, Rusyn Midfielders: O'Nien, Neil, Ba, Rigg, Taylor, Bellingham, Embleton, Clarke, Diamond, Roberts, Gooch Forwards: Semedo, Mayenda, Bennette

Middlesbrough team news

Despite Middlesbrough's recent victory over Cardiff, Carrick would be contemplating potential changes to his starting lineup.

Darragh Lenihan and Jonny Howson will undergo fitness tests after dealing with illness, and the management of Matt Crooks' fitness has resulted in him being named among the substitutes against Cardiff.

Middlesbrough possible XI: Dieng; Smith, Fry, Lenihan, Engel; Howson, Hackney; Jones, Crooks, McGree; Lath

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dieng, Glover, J. Jones Defenders: Fry, McNair, Lenihan, Van den Berg, Bangura, Engel, Coulson Midfielders: O'Brien, Hackney, Barlaser, Howson, Greenwood, Crooks, McGree, I. Jones Forwards: Forss, Latte Lath, Coburn, Rogers, Silvera, Gilbert

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition January 23, 2023 Sunderland 2 - 0 Middlesbrough Championship September 6, 2022 Middlesbrough 1 - 0 Sunderland Championship February 24, 2018 Sunderland 3 - 3 Middlesbrough Championship January 6, 2018 Middlesbrough 2 - 0 Sunderland FA Cup November 5, 2017 Middlesbrough 1 - 0 Sunderland Championship

