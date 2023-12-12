Sunderland vs Leeds United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Sunderland and Leeds, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sunderland will take on Leeds United in the Championship at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday.

11 points separate these two sides. Sunderland are tenth whereas Leeds United are third in the table, eight points off the top.

Sunderland have had their ups and downs so far in the league season but their recent 2-1 win over West Brom should give them some confidence to pose a challenge to the visitors. It will still be difficult as Leeds are unbeaten in their last seven matches.

Sunderland vs Leeds kick-off time

Date: December 12, 2023 Kick-off time: 8pm GMT Venue: Stadium of Light

The match will be played at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday, with kick-off at 8pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Sunderland vs Leeds online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates will be available here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Sunderland team news

Following the weekend's 2-1 home victory, Mike Dodds is unlikely to make significant changes to the Sunderland starting lineup on Tuesday. Injury concerns persist for Dennis Cirkin, Jay Matete, and Jewison Bennette, keeping them sidelined.

Leading the attacking line, Jobe Bellingham is anticipated to receive support from wingers Patrick Roberts and the squad's top scorer, Jack Clarke. Clarke has notched an impressive 10 goals in 20 Championship appearances this season.

Sunderland predicted XI: Patterson; Huggins, O'Nien, Ballard, Hume; Ekwah; Roberts, Aouchiche, Neil, Clarke; Bellingham

Position Players Goalkeepers: Patterson, Bishop Defenders: Ballard, Seelt, Batth, Triantis, Hume, Huggins, Rusyn Midfielders: O'Nien, Neil, Ba, Rigg, Taylor, Bellingham, Embleton, Clarke, Diamond, Roberts, Gooch Forwards: Semedo, Mayenda, Burstow

Leeds team news

Daniel Farke has the flexibility to make changes within his Leeds United squad. with no fresh injury concerns bothering him. Players like Djed Spence, Willy Gnonto, and Jaidon Anthony are eager to secure starting positions after making appearances off the bench during the weekend.

In the midfield, Ethan Ampadu remains a consistent presence, while Joe Rodon, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, has rapidly become a crucial figure at the back.

Leeds predicted XI: Meslier; Spence, Struijk, Rodon, Byram; Kamara, Ampadu; Gnonto, Piroe, James; Rutter

Position Players Goalkeepers: Meslier, Klaesson, Darlow Defenders: Struijk, Rodon, Cresswell, Hjelde, Drameh, Ayling Midfielders: Ampadu, Gyabi, Shackleton, Bate, Gray, Greenwood, Sinisterra, Gnoto, James, Summerville, Costa, Poveda Forwards: Rutter, Piroe, Gelhardt, Joseph

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition April 2018 Leeds United 1 - 1 Sunderland Championship August 2017 Sunderland 0 - 2 Leeds United Championship January 2015 Sunderland 1 - 0 Leeds United FA Cup December 2006 Sunderland 2 - 0 Leeds United Championship September 2006 Leeds United 0 - 3 Sunderland Championship

