Sunderland vs Huddersfield Town: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Sunderland and Huddersfield Town, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Following an uncharacteristic performance on the weekend at Home Park Stadium, Sunderland will be seeking to return to winning ways when they host Huddersfield Town at Stadium of Light in the Championship on Wednesday night.

Currently sitting in ninth position in the standings, the Black Cats are coming off a 2-0 setback at the hands of Plymouth Argyle over the weekend, losing ground in the Championship playoff race.

As for the visitors, Huddersfield managed to earn a shock 1-1 draw at home against Southampton over the weekend, but they are down in 21st spot, four points above the relegation zone.

Sunderland vs Huddersfield Town kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:45pm GMT Venue: Stadium of Light Location: Sunderland, England

How to watch Sunderland vs Huddersfield online - TV channels & live streams

The game has not been picked as one of the second-tier fixtures to be televised on the Sky Sports Football or Sky Sports Main Event, however it can be found on the Sky Sports Red Button. GOAL will have live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Sunderland team news

Sunderland captain Corry Evans will be absent once more as he continues his lengthy recovery from an ACL injury suffered in January. Jay Matete, Aji Alese and Timothee Pembele are all long-term absentees, while Dennis Cirkin is also facing a spell on the sidelines after a muscle injury he sustained earlier this month.

The Black Cats are sweating over the fitness of Jewison Bennette after an illness that kept him out of the trip to Plymouth, while manager Tony Mowbray is hopeful of having teenage midfield sensation Chris Rigg available for this game, after England were dumped out of the U17 World Cup.

Meanwhile, on-loan Chelsea centre-forward Mason Burstow is expected to be available for Wednesday's game, after missing the trip to Plymouth with a knock.

Sunderland possible XI: Patterson; Hume, O'Nien, Ballard, Huggins; Roberts, Neil, Ekwah, Aouchiche, Clarke; Dack

Position Players Goalkeepers: Patterson, Bishop Defenders: Ballard, Seelt, Batth, Triantis, Hume, Huggins, Rusyn Midfielders: O'Nien, Neil, Ba, Rigg, Taylor, Bellingham, Embleton, Clarke, Diamond, Roberts, Gooch Forwards: Semedo, Mayenda, Bennette, Burstow

Huddersfield Town team news

Huddersfield, meanwhile, are dealing with a number of injuries ahead of their trip to the North-East. Goalkeeper Lee Nicholls (neck), midfielder Ben Wiles (hamstring), and forward Kyle Hudlin (groin) all missed out of the side that faced Southampton on Saturday.

Long-term absentees include Josh Ruffels, Ollie Turton, Jack Rudoni, and Pat Jones, however they may expect to welcome striker Danny Ward back after a recent spell out of the side due to illness.

Huddersfield Town possible XI: Maxwell; Pearson, Helik, Lees; Jackson, Kasumu, Hogg, Nakayama; Thomas, Koroma, Burgzorg

Position Players Goalkeepers: Nicholls, Maxwell, Chapman Defenders: Helop, Pearson, Nakayama, Lees, Edmond-Green, Ayina, Headley, Jackson, Edwards Midfielders: Hogg, Wiles, Kasumu, Diarra, Burgzorg, Koroma, Thomas Forwards: Ward, Harratt, Hudlin

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 18/4/23 Sunderland 1-1 Huddersfield EFL Championship 2/11/22 Huddersfield 0-2 Sunderland EFL Championship

