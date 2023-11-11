Sunderland vs Birmingham City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Sunderland and Birmingham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sunderland will take on Birmingham City in a Championship fixture at the Stadium of Light on Saturday. Sunderland are eighth in the standings whereas Birmingham are 15th and much more desperate for points.

After three consecutive defeats, Sunderland had managed to end that run with a 3-1 win over Norwich City. They lost points again in their most recent outing, which was a draw against Swansea City away from home.

Birmingham's form is worse - they are winless in their last four outings and have lost three out of those. It will be a difficult challenge for them against Sunderland who have been playing football at a higher level this season.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Sunderland vs Birmingham kick-off time

Date: November 11, 2023 Kick-off time: 12.30 pm GMT Venue: Stadium of Light

The game between Sunderland and Birmingham will be played at the Stadium of Light on Saturday. Kick-off is at 12.30 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Sunderland vs Birmingham online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Sunderland team news

Right-back Timothee Pembele is yet to make his debut for Sunderland due to a knee injury he sustained in October. Ajibola Alese, another full-back, is also currently in the medical room for the Black Cats.

Defensive-minded midfielder Corry Evans has been sidelined since January due to a cruciate ligament injury and is another player unavailable for selection.

Sunderland predicted XI: Patterson; Hume, O'Nien, Ballard, Huggins; Ekwah, Clarke, Bellingham, Neil, Roberts; Semedo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Patterson, Bishop Defenders: Ballard, Seelt, Batth, Triantis, Hume, Huggins, Rusyn Midfielders: O'Nien, Neil, Ba, Rigg, Taylor, Bellingham, Embleton, Clarke, Diamond, Roberts, Gooch Forwards: Semedo, Mayenda, Bennette

Birmingham team news

Birmingham welcomed back Ethan Laird into their starting XI for the first time since August and the right-back is expected to retain his spot in the team.

Keshi Anderson, Lee Buchanan, and Tyler Roberts will be unavailable for the trip due to injuries.

George Hall has returned to first-team training but fellow academy graduate Alfie Chang has been ruled out for the remainder of the term due to a serious knee injury.

Birmingham predicted XI: Ruddy; Laird, Sanderson, Aiwu, Drameh; Bielik, Sunjic, Bacuna; Miyoshi, Burke, Stansfield.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Etheridge, Ruddy, Jeacock Defenders: Sanderson, Aiwu, Roberts, Long, Longelo, Laird, Drameh, Oakley Midfielders: Bielik, Sunjic, Bacuna, James, Hall, Gardner, Khela, Miyoshi, Dembele Forwards: Burke, Hogan, Stansfield, Jutkiewicz

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition April 15, 2023 Sunderland 2 - 1 Birmingham City Championship November 12, 2022 Birmingham City 1 - 2 Sunderland Championship January 31, 2018 Birmingham City 3 - 1 Sunderland Championship December 23, 2017 Sunderland 1 - 1 Birmingham City Championship August 28, 2014 Birmingham City 0 - 3 Sunderland League Cup

