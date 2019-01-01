'Suck on that' - Kerr hits out at haters after Matildas miracle

The Australian captain was fired up after a stunning comeback

The Matildas have bounced back from a shock 2-1 loss to in their World Cup opener with an incredible come-from-behind win over and captain Sam Kerr savoured the chance to silence the side's 'haters'.

Critics came out in force after 's defeat against Italy but the Matildas dug deep on Friday morning (AEST) to claim a 3-2 win against Brazil having trailed 2-0.

The result was particularly special for Kerr, who couldn't resist hitting back at those that questioned her side's credentials.

"I'm so proud of the girls, I knew we were in it at half-time," Kerr said post-match.

"There was a lot of critics talking about us but we're back so suck on that one! It’s just outside noise, we don’t listen to the haters.

"The reaction from the girls, you can see what it means to us. We were so disappointed after the first game."

Australia's win leaves them in a good position to reach the Round of 16 ahead of a final group match against .

Matildas coach Ante Milicic couldn't be prouder of his side's spirit against Brazil and believes they answered their critics in the best possible way.

"It's a big result and we needed it today," Milicic said post-match.

"It was a real Australian performance from these girls and I'm very proud of them.

"I think to come from 2-0 down, if anyone questioned the character of this team they answered in the best possible way.

"Delighted for the girls because they really deserved that."