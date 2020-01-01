Suarez swaps Barca for Atletico Madrid in €6 million deal

Barcelona have confirmed that Luis Suarez has joined Atletico Madrid after the two Spanish sides came to terms on a deal for the Uruguayan star.

Atleti will pay Barca €6 million (£5.5m/$7m) to acquire the striker, who departs Camp Nou after six seasons with the club.

"FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have reached an agreement for the transfer of the player Luis Suárez. The Madrid club will pay FC Barcelona 6 million euros in variables," the club announced.

"FC Barcelona would like to publicly express their gratitude to Luis Suarez for his commitment and dedication and wishes him all the best for the future."

