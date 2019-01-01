Suarez a doubt for Copa del Rey final after undergoing knee surgery

The striker will undergo surgery and his club have not issued a timetable for his return which puts his place in the team for the cup final in doubt

Luis Suarez is to have arthroscopic knee surgery on a medial meniscus knee injury, have announced.

The club have not announced a timetable for his recovery which could see him miss the final weeks of the Liga season and the final.

The surgery can require up to three weeks of rest before a return to training, with Barca facing in a bid to complete the domestic double on May 25.

The news will also concern ahead of their Copa America campaign this summer.

La Celeste face in their opening game of that tournament on June 16.

Suarez did not represent his nation in the last edition of the South American showpiece, in which they were eliminated by in the group stages.

Barcelona have said they will make an announcement on the prognosis for Suarez after the operation.

“The first team player Luis Suarez has a medial meniscus injury in his right knee and surgeon Dr. Cugat will perform arthroscopic surgery on the Uruguayan under the supervision of the club’s medical staff,” a club statement read.

“The outcome of the process and an estimation of how long the striker will be out will be announced following the surgery.”

[❗ INJURY NEWS]

Luis Suárez to have arthroscopic surgery

More info 👉 https://t.co/2ebxXCetQX pic.twitter.com/5XFM5dKVZI — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 9, 2019

Suarez has scored 25 goals in all competitions this season for the Blaugrana.

The Copa del Rey final represents Barcelona’s chance to claim the domestic double for the second consecutive season, which would be just the fourth time a team has done so in back-to-back years.

Suarez’s team sealed the Liga title on April 27 defeating and securing top spot with three games to play.

Were they to triumph at the end of the month it would be Barcelona’s ninth double, and a victory would mean they would be the first team ever to win five straight Copa del Rey titles.

The Catalan giants looked well set to claim a treble, including the , but were eliminated by Liverpool in staggering fashion at the semi-final stage, letting a 3-0 advantage from the first leg slip when losing 4-0 at Anfield on Tuesday.

Suarez played all 90 minutes of that game, but now faces a race to be fit for the Copa del Rey final.