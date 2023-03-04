Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Where to watch and stream Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich on TV and online in the United Kingdom.

Bayern Munich will want to reclaim their position at the top of the table with a win against Stuttgart in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Bayern have bounced back after a period of inconsistent form to take home five wins in their last six games in all competitions, which includes a 1-0 win over PSG in the Champions League.

A win against Stuttgart will help them equal current league leaders Borussia Dortmund in points and number of games played.

Stuttgart are fighting a battle to stay in the top division, having only managed 19 points from 22 league games so far. They have just one win out of their last eight Bundesliga fixtures and will find taking on Bayern an extremely difficult challenge.

Which TV channel is the game on and how can you stream it live online? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich: Date & kick-off time

Game: Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich Date: March 4, 2023 Kick-off: 5:30 pm GMT Venue: Mercedes-Benz Arena

Where to watch Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich on TV & live stream online

Sky Sports Football will broadcast this Bundesliga game in the United Kingdom (UK).

Country TV channel Live stream UK Sky Sports Football Sky app

Stuttgart team news and squad

Stuttgart will miss last week's goalscorer Borna Sosa, who is suspended for the game due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

Serhou Guirassy, Florian Muller and Pascal Stenzel are also unlikely to feature due to injuries.

Stuttgart predicted XI: Bredlow; Anton, Mavropanos, Zagadou, Ito; Endo, Karazor, Haraguchi; Dias, Mvumpa, Fuhrich

Position Players Goalkeepers Bredlow, Schock, Glaus Defenders Anton, Vagnoman, Mavropanos, Ito, Zagadou, Hoppe, Aidonis, Reichardt Midfielders Milot, Endo, Couilbaly, Fuhrich, Karazor, Haraguchi, Eglof, Nartey, Dias, Ulrich Forwards Jose Pere, Tomas, Mvumpa, Kastanaras, Pleiffer, Kuol

Bayern Munich team news and squad

Lucas Hernandez, Manuel Neuer and Noussair Mazraoui will miss be absent, although Bayern have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their league game against Stuttgart. Sadio Mane returned to the squad following a lengthy spell on the sidelines in their last game and is expected to get minutes again.

Bayern predicted XI: Sommer; Pavard, Upamecano, De Ligt, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sane, Musiala, Coman; Choupo-Moting