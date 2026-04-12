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Al Nassr v Al Najmah: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
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Stunning omission: the referee in the Al-Nasr v Al-Akhdoud match failed to send off Sadio Mané

Al Nassr FC vs Al-Ettifaq
Al Nassr FC
Al-Ettifaq
Saudi Pro League
Al Akhdoud vs Al Nassr FC
Al Akhdoud
S. Mane
Saudi Arabia
Senegal

A controversial refereeing decision

Refereeing errors continue to dominate the Roshen Professional League, following a highly controversial moment in Saturday’s match between Al-Nasr and Al-Akhdoud.

Al-Nasr secured a 2-0 win over Al-Akhdoud in Round 28.

In the 50th minute, Senegalese star Sadio Mané delivered a reckless challenge on an Al-Akhdoud player, yet the referee failed to produce a card of any colour.

Read also: Video — Ronaldo: “The rivalry with Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli is not over, and we are ready for the decisive stages.”

Former Egyptian referee Jamal Al-Ghandour told the programme “Al-Muntasif” that the match official should have shown Mané a red card.

Saudi Pro League
Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
ALN
Al-Ettifaq crest
Al-Ettifaq
ALI

Ghandour stressed that the challenge was both strong and reckless, striking the opponent’s knee, and should have resulted in an immediate red card. He added that the failure to show even a yellow card compounded the error.

He concluded by labelling the non-call a “clear refereeing error” that required firmer, more precise handling. Despite topping the table, Al-Nassr’s coach has since launched a blistering critique of the officiating.

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