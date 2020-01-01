Strasbourg striker Waris not giving up on Ghana comeback after Afcon snub

The Right to Dream graduate speaks out on his international future after missing out on Egypt 2019

forward Abdul Majeed Waris has targeted a return to national duty after almost a year on the sidelines.

The striker was undoubtedly the biggest casualty when then Ghana coach James Kwasi Appiah pruned down his provisional squad to 23 for the (Afcon) in last year.

He has since not returned to the team, even under new coach CK Akonnor, despite his form in the French .

“For me, I won’t say I have missed playing for the Black Stars," Waris told Adom TV.

"It is good to always play for the Black Stars and I always have my confidence.

"As long as we are doing well and you are happy in your club, [national] opportunities will always come, maybe not today, maybe tomorrow.

"So for me, I am here [at Strasbourg], I am doing really well and I am very happy. What matters is, as long as you continue doing well in your club, I know these opportunities will always come.

“It's football. CK cannot call everyone [at once]. He can only call a few players to represent Ghana, so every time, we give our support to Ghana.”

Waris' only tournament appearance for Ghana remains an outing at the 2014 World Cup in .

The 28-year-old is on loan at Strasbourg from FC .

He previously played for French sides , Lorient and Valenciennes, Turkish outfit Trabzonspor, of and BK Hacken in .