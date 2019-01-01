Stoke City willing to listen to offers for Oghenekaro Etebo

The Nigeria international has become an important member of the Potters set-up due to his impressive showings

are not scared of losing Oghenekaro Etebo, according to manager Nathan Jones who disclosed that, for the right price, the club is willing to listen to offers.

So far, Etebo has been impressive and on Saturday, scored the matchwinner at Ewood Park as Stoke defeated 1-0.

The goal was his second in 28 appearances, and his all-round performances have been praised, most recently by coach Steve Bruce.

Such showings are expected to catch the attention of top clubs.

“That’s what we want,” Jones responded when asked about the possibility of the former Feirense midfielder leaving the club in the summer.

“I’ve just come from a club where every window we were fighting off six or seven bids for our players, every single window. I want that to be the case here.

“It means we are doing great work. If we are fighting off bids from the Premier League and Europe, it means we are moving in the right direction and soon we are going to be at that level.

“So I’ve got no fear about that. I want Peter to be attracting interest from the very top clubs and, if he is at that level and he gets an opportunity that’s just too good to turn down, then we will have a decision to make.

“But until then, I want Peter to continue here and flourish here. He has some wonderful attributes and I am really excited about getting my hands on him in terms of working with him and developing his game in and out of possession.”