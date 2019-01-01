Stoke City boss Jones explains Etebo’s substitution in defeat to Swansea City

The Nigeria international was replaced in the Potters’ loss at the Liberty Stadium having already been cautioned

manager Nathan Jones has lifted the lid on the reason behind Oghenekaro Etebo’s substitution in their 3-1 defeat to in Tuesday’s Championship game.

The 23-year-old set up James McClean moments before the first-half break to reduce their deficit after goals from Daniel James and Mike van der Hoorn had put them on the back foot.

Having seen Bruno Martins Indi and Thomas Edwards sent off, the Welsh tactician substituted the international who had already received a caution.

And the gaffer has explained that the reason for pulling out his star midfielder was to avoid him been sent off which could have further affected them against United on Saturday.

“He got frustrated because we were out of possession for a long time,” Jones told club website.

“I pulled him out because I did not want him to have a second booking because we already missing a couple tonight and to go to Saturday on a back foot is difficult.”

Etebo has been a consistent performer in his debut campaign with Stoke making 29 appearances, capping it with two goals.

The Potters, 15th in the log with 51 points from 41 games, will hope to bounce back to winning ways when they host Rotherham.