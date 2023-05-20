Stockport County vs Salford City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the League Two match between Stockport and Salford, as well as kick-off time and team news

Stockport County are set to host Salford City in the second leg of their League Two play-offs tie on Saturday at Edgeley Park.

The Hatters went down 1-0 against Salford in the first leg at the Peninsula Stadium and they will now aim to overcome the deficit and book their place in the play-offs final.

Salford who reached the League Two play-offs for the first time in the club's history, would hope to hold on to their lead and take a step forward in achieving their dream of qualifying to League One.

Stockport vs Salford kick-off time

Date: May 20, 2023 Kick-off time: 12.30 pm BST Venue: Edgley Park

How to watch Stockport vs Salford online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on (Sky Sports Main Event) and available to stream live online through (Sky Go App and website).

Team news & squads

Stockport team news

Stockport County will continue to miss the service of their top goalscorer Kyle Wootton who is out with an injury and Jack Stretton could replace him upfront.

But the good news for them is Ryan Rydel has gained full fitness and will be back in the matchday squad.

Stockport County possible XI: Hinchcliffe; Knoyle, Wright, Horsfall, Byrne, Hussey; Lemonheigh-Evans, Camps, Croasdale, Hippolyte; Stretton.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hinchliffe, Jaros Defenders: Southam-Hales, Rydel, Johnson, Lewis, Horsfall, Hussey, Bardsley, Byrne, Knoyle, Grayson Midfielders: Croasdale, Collar, Sarcevic, Hippolyte, Wright, Camps, Rowe, Davenport, Evans Forwards: Madden, Olaofe, Stretton

Salford team news

There are no injury concerns in the Salford squad ahead of this important fixture and manager Neil Wood is likely to keep the winning team unchanged in the second leg.

Salford possible XI: Cairns; Shephard, Vassell, Mariappa, Touray; Watt, Mallan, Bolton, Hendry, McAleny; Smith.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cairns Defenders: Touray, Eastham, Mariappa, Berkoe, Nartey, Leak, Shephard, Vassell Midfielders: Lowe, Watt, Lund, Bailey, Simoes, Galbraith, Mallan, Jenkins, Bolton, McLoughlin Forwards: Hendry, Smith, McAleny, Barry, Morton, O'Brien

Head-to-Head Record

Stockport County won twice in their last five meetings Salford while two games ended in a draw. Salford have won only once.

Date Match Competition 14/5/2023 Salford 1-0 Stockport League Two 1/4/2023 Stockport 1-1 Salford League Two 22/10/2022 Salford 0-2 Stockport League Two 25/8/2020 Stockport 1-0 Salford Friendly 6/1/2018 Stockport 2-2 Salford Conference North Division

