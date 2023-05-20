Stockport County vs Salford City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Stockport County are set to host Salford City in the second leg of their League Two play-offs tie on Saturday at Edgeley Park.
The Hatters went down 1-0 against Salford in the first leg at the Peninsula Stadium and they will now aim to overcome the deficit and book their place in the play-offs final.
Salford who reached the League Two play-offs for the first time in the club's history, would hope to hold on to their lead and take a step forward in achieving their dream of qualifying to League One.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Stockport vs Salford kick-off time
|Date:
|May 20, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|12.30 pm BST
|Venue:
|Edgley Park
The match between Stockport and Salford City at Edgeley Park will kick off at 12.30 pm BST.
How to watch Stockport vs Salford online - TV channels & live streams
|Sky Sports Main Event
|Watch here
The game will be broadcast live on TV on (Sky Sports Main Event) and available to stream live online through (Sky Go App and website).
Team news & squads
Stockport team news
Stockport County will continue to miss the service of their top goalscorer Kyle Wootton who is out with an injury and Jack Stretton could replace him upfront.
But the good news for them is Ryan Rydel has gained full fitness and will be back in the matchday squad.
Stockport County possible XI: Hinchcliffe; Knoyle, Wright, Horsfall, Byrne, Hussey; Lemonheigh-Evans, Camps, Croasdale, Hippolyte; Stretton.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Hinchliffe, Jaros
|Defenders:
|Southam-Hales, Rydel, Johnson, Lewis, Horsfall, Hussey, Bardsley, Byrne, Knoyle, Grayson
|Midfielders:
|Croasdale, Collar, Sarcevic, Hippolyte, Wright, Camps, Rowe, Davenport, Evans
|Forwards:
|Madden, Olaofe, Stretton
Salford team news
There are no injury concerns in the Salford squad ahead of this important fixture and manager Neil Wood is likely to keep the winning team unchanged in the second leg.
Salford possible XI: Cairns; Shephard, Vassell, Mariappa, Touray; Watt, Mallan, Bolton, Hendry, McAleny; Smith.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Cairns
|Defenders:
|Touray, Eastham, Mariappa, Berkoe, Nartey, Leak, Shephard, Vassell
|Midfielders:
|Lowe, Watt, Lund, Bailey, Simoes, Galbraith, Mallan, Jenkins, Bolton, McLoughlin
|Forwards:
|Hendry, Smith, McAleny, Barry, Morton, O'Brien
Head-to-Head Record
Stockport County won twice in their last five meetings Salford while two games ended in a draw. Salford have won only once.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|14/5/2023
|Salford 1-0 Stockport
|League Two
|1/4/2023
|Stockport 1-1 Salford
|League Two
|22/10/2022
|Salford 0-2 Stockport
|League Two
|25/8/2020
|Stockport 1-0 Salford
|Friendly
|6/1/2018
|Stockport 2-2 Salford
|Conference North Division