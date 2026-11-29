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Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has challenged £123m summer signing Bradley Barcola to become "a killer" in front of goal after missing several chances in last Sunday's 4-0 win over Manchester United. Gerrard believes Andoni Iraola's side can mount a genuine Premier League and Champions League title push once the France international sharpens his finishing.

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Gerrard challenges £123m Barcola to add ruthless streak

Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard has urged £123m summer signing Bradley Barcola to become "a killer" in front of goal if Andoni Iraola's side are to challenge for both the Premier League and UEFA Champions League titles this season.

Following his late-August move from Paris Saint-Germain, the France international has registered four assists in nine appearances—including a lively display in last Sunday's 4-0 thrashing of Manchester United where he squandered several clear opportunities—while his sole goals remain a mid-October Champions League hat-trick in a 6-3 win at LASK.

'Become a killer rather than someone who looks great on the eye'

Speaking to BBC Radio 5Live, former Reds captain Gerrard praised Barcola's blistering pace and movement but pinpointed his hesitation in the penalty area as the key area holding him back from justifying his massive price tag.

"We've followed PSG for years now on TNT Sport and I really love the player, I love the way he was coached out there," Gerrard said. "I was expecting him to be a little bit more clinical when he arrived... If there's one small criticism I would have from what I have seen so far in a Liverpool shirt is just that last bit. So getting your shot off a little bit quicker, letting the trigger go a lot quicker. Sometimes scruffy goals can happen but it looks like he is trying to score the perfect goal and he is trying to take the extra touch, trying to put a little bit of skill on the back end, when I feel like he doesn't need it."

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Disruptive summer transfer saga delayed Barcola's Anfield rhythm

Gerrard acknowledged that Barcola's drawn-out departure from Paris restricted his pre-season preparation, leaving the winger playing catch-up physically after arriving on Merseyside.

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"He came here with very little game-time, in terms of a pre-season, because obviously he was part of a transfer saga. You know what it's like, you sort of get moved to the side and you're not playing in the pre-season friendlies. So it has taken him a little bit of time to get up to speed," Gerrard explained. "I love the player, I feel like he has brought a real dangerous dimension to Liverpool's frontline because the speed is like you've never seen before. His approach play and the areas he gets himself into, not many other players would get themselves into those situations."

Clinical Barcola could unlock silver-medal push on two fronts

With Liverpool entering the weekend fourth in the Premier League—just a single point behind second-placed Brighton & Hove Albion—Gerrard insisted Barcola's finishing holds the key to major silverware under Iraola.

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"But for me, for him to go to the next level in a Liverpool shirt - I've seen it in a PSG shirt, I've seen him be clinical - if he can become clinical in a Liverpool shirt then this side can compete. Not only in the Premier League but at the back end of the Champions League," Gerrard concluded. "And he could be key just by being a bit more ruthless, a bit more clinical, becoming a killer rather than someone who looks great on the eye but you're a bit frustrated at the end."