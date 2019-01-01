Inter closing in on Sensi signing, says Sassuolo transfer chief

The midfielder is likely to join Antonio Conte's Nerazzuri over the coming days, according to Sassuolo's sporting director

are on course to sign Stefano Sensi according to sporting director Giovanni Carnevali, who believes working with Antonio Conte will greatly benefit the midfielder.

Sensi impressed for Sassuolo last season, earning a full international breakthrough with .

are among the teams to have been linked with the 23-year-old but Carnevali told Sport Mediaset that Inter have stolen a march on their rivals.

"We have not done anything yet but we are dealing with them, there are good opportunities to define the agreement," he said.

"We will see each other next week but I think we are on the right path.

"Inter proved to be much more concrete. We are doing the last evaluations but I think the other teams are behind. I think we will define it as soon as possible."

Sensi's switch will initially be on loan, according to reports, with a €5 million fee due to Sassuolo. An option to make the deal permanent for €25 million (£22m/$28m) will be included.

Former and boss Conte is at the start of an overhaul for his San Siro tenure and Carnevali identified him as a potentially key figure in Sensi's development.

"Sensi has been on an important growth path for years but I think Conte will perfect it even more," he added.

Should the deal be completed, Sensi will find himself in competition with the likes of Matias Vecino, Marcelo Brozovic and Radja Nainggolan for a starting berth.

Inter are looking to strengthen their squad ahead of the 2019-20 campaign as they attempt to improve upon the fourth-place finish they achieved last season.

The Nerazzurri are also going to be in action in the upcoming season, so Conte will be eager to boost the depth of options that are available to him as he embarks on a fresh challenge.

This summer they have already exercised their option to buy in the cases of two players - Matteo Politano and Eddy Salcedo - with more movement expected in the coming weeks.