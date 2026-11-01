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2. Bundesliga
team-logoSt. Pauli
Millerntor Stadion
team-logoNuernberg
Watch it on Bundesliga App
GOAL-e
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St. Pauli vs 1. FC Nürnberg live today: Who is showing the match on TV and via live stream?

St. Pauli vs Nuernberg
St. Pauli
Nuernberg
2. Bundesliga

In Germany’s 2. Bundesliga, St. Pauli play 1. FC Nürnberg. But who is showing or broadcasting the match live on TV and via live stream today?

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trustworthy VPN provider and download its app to your device (PC, mobile phone, tablet).
  • Choose the server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is officially broadcast.
United KingdomBundesliga App
CanadaFubo
AustraliabeIN SPORTS CONNECT
New ZealandbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
Ireland Bundesliga App
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaStartime
Hong KongNow Player
SingaporebeIN SPORTS MAX Singapore
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit the official broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official app of the sports broadcaster that holds the rights.
  • Sign up & find the stream. Create an account or log in with the official broadcaster to get full access and watch the match!
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St. Pauli vs. 1. FC Nürnberg: Kick-off time

crest
2. Bundesliga - Game Week 10
Millerntor Stadion

St. Pauli and 1. FC Nürnberg kick off at 13:30 on 01.11.2026.

Watch St. Pauli vs. 1. FC Nürnberg live today: Who is showing it on TV and via live stream?

Fans can watch St. Pauli vs. 1. FC Nürnberg live on WOW.

Talking points of the week: What has happened at St. Pauli and 1. FC Nürnberg?

St. Pauli go into this match with one win, three draws and no defeats from their last five competitive matches. They drew 0-0 with Darmstadt in their most recent league match, having drawn 1-1 with Hannover 96 before that. Their only win in this period came against Karlsruher SC, whom they beat 2-0. Across those five matches, St. Pauli scored five goals and conceded two.

Over their last five competitive matches, 1. FC Nürnberg have one win, two draws and two defeats. Bayer Leverkusen beat them 5-2 in the DFB Cup most recently, following a 1-0 league defeat against Kaiserslautern. They also drew 4-4 with VfL Wolfsburg. Nürnberg scored eight goals and conceded twelve in this period.

FCP

FCP - Form

COT
D1-1
BMG
D1-1
KSC
W2-0
H96
D1-1
SVD
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/3
Games over 2.5 goals
0/5
Both teams scored
3/5
FCN

FCN - Form

KSC
W0-1
WOB
D4-4
COT
D1-1
FCK
L0-1
B04
L5-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/11
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

St. Pauli vs. 1. FC Nürnberg: Line-ups

St. Pauli vs Nuernberg Probable lineups

Manager

  • M. Rapp

St. Pauli vs. 1. FC Nürnberg: Form

FCP

FCP - Form

COT
D1-1
BMG
D1-1
KSC
W2-0
H96
D1-1
SVD
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/3
Games over 2.5 goals
0/5
Both teams scored
3/5
FCN

FCN - Form

KSC
W0-1
WOB
D4-4
COT
D1-1
FCK
L0-1
B04
L5-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/11
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

St. Pauli vs. 1. FC Nürnberg: Head-to-head record

Head to Head

St. PauliDrawNuernberg
4
1
0
2. Bundesliga
Nuernberg badge
Nuernberg
FCN
0
St. Pauli badge
St. Pauli
FCP
2
FT
2. Bundesliga
St. Pauli badge
St. Pauli
FCP
5
Nuernberg badge
Nuernberg
FCN
1
FT
2. Bundesliga
Nuernberg badge
Nuernberg
FCN
0
St. Pauli badge
St. Pauli
FCP
1
FT
2. Bundesliga
St. Pauli badge
St. Pauli
FCP
3
Nuernberg badge
Nuernberg
FCN
2
FT
2. Bundesliga
St. Pauli badge
St. Pauli
FCP
1
Nuernberg badge
Nuernberg
FCN
1
FT
12Goals Scored4
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored3/5

St. Pauli vs. 1. FC Nürnberg: The league tables

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Hertha BerlinHertha BerlinBSC
10910238+1528
W
W
D
W
W
2
WolfsburgWolfsburgWOB
105412514+1119
W
D
W
D
W
3
NuernbergNuernbergFCN
95312112+918
L
D
D
W
W
4
KaiserslauternKaiserslauternFCK
1053297+218
L
W
W
D
W
5
MagdeburgMagdeburgFCM
105232113+817
D
W
L
W
D
6
FC HeidenheimFC HeidenheimHDH
104331718-115
L
D
L
D
D
7
Arminia BielefeldArminia BielefeldABI
104241615+114
W
L
W
W
D
8
St. PauliSt. PauliFCP
9261119+212
D
D
W
D
W
9
OsnabrueckOsnabrueckOSN
103251417-311
L
W
L
D
D
10
BochumBochumBOC
10325811-311
W
D
L
L
L
11
Karlsruher SCKarlsruher SCKSC
103251321-811
W
L
W
L
L
12
Energie CottbusEnergie CottbusCOT
102441820-210
L
D
D
L
D
13
Eintracht BraunschweigEintracht BraunschweigEBS
103161618-210
L
W
L
W
L
14
Greuther FuerthGreuther FuerthGFT
92341216-49
L
W
L
D
D
15
DarmstadtDarmstadtSVD
10235919-109
D
D
L
W
L
16
Holstein KielHolstein KielHSK
91531011-18
W
D
L
D
L
17
Dynamo DresdenDynamo DresdenDOD
92251118-78
L
W
D
L
D
18
Hannover 96Hannover 96H96
9225815-78
L
D
L
W
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

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