St Pauli vs Schalke: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch German Cup game

St. Pauli and Schalke are set to face off in a second-round DFB-Pokal tie at Millerntor-Stadion on Tuesday.
The current 2. Bundesliga leaders steamrolled Atlas Delmenhorst 5-0 in the first round of the German Cup tournament, while Schalke will look for a silver lining amid their struggles in the German second division.
While St. Pauli continue with their unbeaten run this season, entering the tie on the back of a 2-1 league win over Karlsruhe, the Miners have won just once in their last five (D0 L3) competitive outings following a 3-2 league win against Hannover.
Karel Geraerts' men overcame Eintracht Braunschweig 3-1 in the first round at the DFB-Pokal.
St. Pauli vs Schalke kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|October 31, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|5 pm GMT
|Venue:
|Millerntor-Stadion
The DFB-Pokal match between St. Pauli and Schalke 04 will be played at Millerntor-Stadion in St. Pauli area of Hamburg, Germany.
It will kick off at 5 pm GMT on October 31 in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch St. Pauli vs Schalke online - TV channels & live streams
The game will not be shown live in the UK.
Team news & squads
St. Pauli team news
Midfielder Scott Banks is a long-term absentee with an ACL injury.
Neighbourhood Kickers' boss Fabian Hurzeler may bring about a change or two from the Karlsruhe win as Philipp Treu could start at right-back, with Johannes Eggestein leading the line of attack.
St. Pauli possible XI: Vasilj; Treu, Wahl, Mets, Saliakas; Irvine, Hartel, Ritzka; Afolayan, Eggestein, Saad
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Vasilj, Burchert, Ahlers
|Defenders:
|Wahl, Nemeth, Mets, Dzwigala, Ritzka, Saliakas, Treu, Gunther
|Midfielders:
|Smith, Hartel, Jackson Irvine, Boukhalfa, Metcalfe, Afolayan
|Forwards:
|Zoller, Eggestein, Maurides, Amenyido, Albers, Saad, Sinani
Schalke team news
The visitors have a lengthier list of absentees as goalkeeper Marius Muller, defenders Leo Greiml and Cedric Brunner are out injured; while midfielder Danny Latza is a doubt on account of a hip flexor problem.
Meanwhile, midfielder Lino Tempelmann is suspended following his sending-off in the previous DFB-Pokal game. Assan Ouedraogo is likely to slot in for Tempelmann.
Schalke possible XI: Fahrmann; Matriciani, Kalas, Kaminski, Murkin, Mohr; Lasme, Ouedraogo, Schallenberg, Drexler; Karaman.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Fahrmann, Heekeren, Langer
|Defenders:
|Baumgartl, Kalas, Matriciani, Kaminski, Cisse, Ouwejan, Murkin
|Midfielders:
|Schallenberg, Tauer, Seguin, Danny Latza, Ouedraogo, Drexler, Idrizi, Mohr, Karaman
|Forwards:
|Terodde, Polter, Topp, Lasme, Kozuki, Kabadayi
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|Sep 23, 2023
|St. Pauli 3-1 Schalke
|2. Bundesliga
|May 7, 2022
|Schalke 3-2 St. Pauli
|2. Bundesliga
|Dec 4, 2021
|St. Pauli 2-1 Schalke
|2. Bundesliga
|Apr 1, 2011
|St. Pauli 0-2 Schalke
|Bundesliga
|Nov 5, 2010
|Schalke 3-0 St. Pauli
|Bundesliga