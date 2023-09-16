St Johnstone vs Rangers: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Rangers will be hoping to move closer to the top of the Scottish Premiership table when they travel to McDiarmid Park to face St Johnstone on Saturday.
After failing to reach the Champions League group stage, Rangers will be focusing on getting their league campaign back on track. They are heading into this fixture on the back of a 1-0 defeat at the hands of defending champions Celtic but an away trip to St Johnstone should be much easier to handle.
St Johnstone will be desperate for points. They are winless in their last six games and any result other than a defeat will be considered a big achievement for the home team.
St. Johnstone vs Rangers kick-off time
|Date:
|September 16, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|12.30 pm BST
|Venue:
|McDiarmid Park
The game between St Johnstone and Rangers will be played at McDiarmid Park on Saturday. Kick-off is at 12.30 pm BST for fans in the UK.
How to watch St. Johnstone vs Rangers online - TV channels & live streams
The fixture will be shown live on Sky Sports Football in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
St. Johnstone team news
Diallang Jaiyesimi, who recently arrived on loan from Charlton Athletic, is now eligible to make his debut for St Johnstone against Rangers.
However, the team will be without the services of Drey Wright and Ali Crawford, Nicky Clark and Callum Booth due to injuries.
St Johnstone predicted XI: Mitov; Brown, McClelland, Considine, Robinson; Costelloe, Phillips, Smith, Carey; Turner-Cooke; May.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Mitov, Sinclair, Wills, Richards
|Defenders:
|Brown, Considine, McGowan, Gordon, Olufunwa, McClelland, Robinson, Parker
|Midfielders:
|MacPherson, Carey, Kucheriavyi, Smith, Ballantyne, Turner-Cooke, Phillips
|Forwards:
|May, Kane, Clark, Carey, Jephcott, Jaiyesimi, Costelloe, Turner-Cooke
Rangers team news
Tom Lawrence, who recently recovered from a long-term Achilles injury, will be pushing for a starting role in his first game in 13 months.
Rangers will have to cope without Todd Cantwell and Kieran Dowell, both sidelined for up to three and four weeks due to knee injuries. Steven Davis is also dealing with a knee problem and is unlikely to return until the end of the month.
Rangers predicted XI: Butland; Tavernier, Goldson, Souttar, Barisic; Raskin, Jack, Cifuentes; Roofe, Dessers, Sima.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Butland, McCrorie, McLaughlin, K. Wright
|Defenders:
|Goldson, Souttar, King, Balogun, Barisic, Yilmaz, Tavernier, Devine
|Midfielders:
|Kamara, Cifuentes, Lundstram, Raskin, Jack, McPake, Hagi, Lawrence, Sima, Matondo, S. Wright
|Forwards:
|Danilo, Sakala, Dessers, Roofe, Lammers
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|January 2023
|Rangers 2 - 0 St. Johnstone
|Scottish Premiership
|January 2023
|St. Johnstone 0 - 1 Rangers
|Scottish Cup
|November 2022
|St. Johnstone 2 - 1 Rangers
|Scottish Premiership
|August 2022
|Rangers 4 - 0 St. Johnstone
|Scottish Premiership
|March 2022
|St. Johnstone 0 - 1 Rangers
|Scottish Premiership