Spurs confirm Kane sidelined for at least a month

Tottenham have confirmed that Harry Kane will be out for at least a month following a ligament injury picked up in the weekend's 1-0 loss to Manchester United.

"Following preliminary assessments, we can confirm that Harry Kane has damaged ligaments in his left ankle, sustained during Sunday's match.

"He will continue to be monitored by our medical staff as he commences rehabilitation and is expected to return to training in early March."

