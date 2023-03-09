Sporting vs Arsenal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Sporting against Arsenal in the Europa League on TV and online in the United Kingdom.

Arsenal will take on Sporting CP in the first leg of the Round of 16 in the Europa League at the Estadio Jose Alvalade XXI on Thursday evening.

The Gunners emerged as Group A winners and will now face Ruben Amorim's side, who brushed aside FC Midtjylland 5-1 (agg.) in the playoffs.

Arsenal fought back brilliantly against Bournemouth to seal a thrilling 3-2 victory in the Premier League last weekend which should boost their morale before resuming continental commitments.

Meanwhile, Sporting head into this fixture on the back of a narrow 1-0 win over Portimonense in the Primeira Liga.

They have not won anything on the continental stage since their 1963-64 European Cup Winners' Cup victory and now face a tough challenge in Arsenal to keep their hopes alive of European glory.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK and stream live online.

Sporting CP vs Arsenal date & kick-off time

Game: Sporting CP vs Arsenal Date: March 9, 2023 Kick-off: 5:45 pm GMT Venue: Estadio Jose Alvalade XXI

How to watch Sporting CP vs Arsenal on TV & live stream online

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

BT Sport 2 will showcase the game in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming available via BT TV.

Country TV channel Live stream UK BT Sport 2 BT app/website

Sporting CP team news & squad

Sporting will miss Manuel Ugarte due to suspension while Daniel Braganca is recovering from a ruptured cruciate ligament. The rest of the squad is available for selection.

Sporting CP possible XI: Adan; Inacio, Coates, St. Juste; Esgaio, Tanlongo, Morita, Reis; Edwards, Paulinho, Goncalves

Position Players Goalkeepers Adan, Israel, Paulo. Defenders Reis, Juste, Coates, Neto, Bellerin, Inacio, Diomande, Muniz, Esgaio, Marques, Batista, Nazinho, Lamba, Fernandes, Travassos. Midfielders Morita, Alexandropoulos, Issahaku, Braganca, Goncalves, Tanlongo, Mateus. Forwards Edwards, Santos, Rochinha, Trincao, Paulinho, Gomes, Marques, Goncalves, Cabral, Chermiti.

Arsenal team news & squad

Arsenal will miss Gabriel Jesus, Mohamed Elneny, and Eddie Nketiah with injuries, while Leandro Trossard remains doubtful for the clash with a groin problem.

Barcelona possible XI: Turner; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Jorginho; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Martinelli