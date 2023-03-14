Sporting CP U19 vs Liverpool U19: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch UEFA Youth League quarter-final

Liverpool and Sporting CP's U19 sides will be looking to make their first UEFA Youth League semi-finals when the two sides clash at Stadium Aurelio Pereira on Tuesday.
The Portuguese outfit haven't lost in seven matches since the 4-0 defeat to last year's winners, Benfica, in the quarter-finals, and have won their last four home games in the competition.
Barry Lewtas is also tasked to improve on the Reds' quarter-finals finish in the UEFA Youth League, having edged Porto on 6-5 penalties in this season's Round of 16, while Sporting recorded a convincing 5-1 victory over Ajax.
Sporting CP U19 vs Liverpool U19 date & kick-off time
Game:
Sporting CP U19 vs Liverpool U19
Date:
March 14, 2023
Kick-off:
1pm GMT
Venue:
Stadium Aurelio Pereira, Alcochete
How to watch Sporting CP U19 vs Liverpool U19 on TV & live stream online
BT Sport 1 will showcase the game in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming available via the BT Sport website/App website/App.
Fans in UK will also be able to watch the game exclusively live on LFCTV or LFCTV GO, with coverage beginning at 12.55pm GMT.
Sporting CP U19 team news & squad
Diego Callai is the first choice in between the sticks, with the back four likely to be marshalled by Gilberto Batista and Joao Muniz.
Fatawu Issahaku scored a hat-trick against Ajax, and was joined by Mateus and Rodrigo Marques on the scoresheet.
Sporting CP U19 possible XI: Callai; Esteves, Batista, Muniz, Travassos; Marques, Justo, Mateus; Issahaku, Ribeiro, Moreira
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Pinto, Callai, F. Silva, Beruashvili
Defenders
Pereira, Nazihho, J. Silva, D. Monteiro, Lamba, Esteves, M. Monteiro, Travassos, Muniz, P. Silva, Marques, Batista, Rodrigo Dias
Midfielders
Santos, Balde, Essugo, Mendes, Mateus, Arreiol, Tiago Otavio, Justo, Mendonca, Cruz, Besugo
Forwards
Anjos, Ramalho, Micael Sanha, Mane, Marques, Nel, Moreira, Issahaku, Ribeiro, Cabral, Sanca, Tavares
Liverpool U19 team news & squad
With Harvey Davies in goal, U18 full-backs Josh Davidson and Calum Scanlon made their European debuts for the club and are set to continue in their respective positions.
Melkamu Frauendorf equalised following a Ben Doak assist against Porto at the Academy, and Luca Stephenson struck the decisive penalty in sudden death. All should be key figures once again.
Liverpool U19 possible XI: Davies; Davidson, Mc-Laughlin-Miles, Jonas, Scanlon; Stephenson, Corness, Clark; Doak, Koumas, Frauendorf
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Stretch, Davies, Morana, Trueman, Hewitson
Defenders
Norris, McLaughlin-Miles, Pitt, Jonas, Osborne, Hayes-Green, Carter Pinnington, Gyimah, Mabaya, Samuels, Norales
Midfielders
Laffey, Giblin, Scanlon, Morrison, Onanuga, Koumas, Gift, Davidson, Corness, Pilling, Kelly, Cody Pennington, Stephenson, Young, McConnell
Forwards
Gordon, Danns, Doak, Ahmed, Clark, Blair, Kone-Doherty, Frauendorf, Cannonier