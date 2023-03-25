Here's how to watch Sporting Kansas City vs Seattle Sounders on TV or stream from the comfort of your home.

Sporting Kansas City welcome Seattle Sounders to Children's Mercy Park as the MLS season continues this weekend. While their guests are third entering the game, the hosts are second-to-last in the Western Conference standings.

Peter Vermes's Kansas have had a wretched start to the 2023 campaign as they are without a win and have collected only two points from their opening four games, courtesy of two 0-0 draws against Colorado Rapids and LA Galaxy. It is the second-worst start to a season in Sporting's history after they lost the first four matches in 1999. Vermes's team come into the match in 12th place in the Western Conference and they are already starting to lose ground on the playoff places.

Seattle has had a strong start to the new season, picking up seven points from their first four games to sit in third place heading into the weekend. But their most recent match ended in a scoreless draw against Los Angeles FC at home. Sounders are looking to get back on track against Kansas on Saturday. A win may move them up to second place in the division by the end of the weekend as they try to catch up to the league-leading St Louis City.

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about where to watch the game on TV and stream live online.

Sporting Kansas City vs Seattle Sounders date & kick-off time

Game: Sporting Kansas City vs Seattle Sounders Date: March 25, 2023 Kick-off time: 1 :30 am GMT (March 26) Venue: Children's Mercy Park

Where to watch Sporting Kansas City vs LA Galaxy on TV & live stream online

Fans in the United Kingdom & across the world can watch MLS with Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Country TV channel Live stream UK N/A Apple TV

Sporting Kansas City team news and squad

Johnny Russell, Logan Ndenbe, Tim Melia, Kortne Ford, Alan Pulido and Gadi Kinda are out with injuries for the Seattle game.

Sporting Kansas City possible XI: Pulskamp; Zusi, Voloder, Fontas, Sweat; Walter, Espinoza, Thommy; Shelton, Agada, Salloi

Position Players Goalkeepers Pulskamp, Melia Defenders Ndembe, Fontas, Liebold, Zusi, Pierre, Valencia, Voloder, Sweat, Ford, Castellanos, Rindov Midfielders Tzonis, Rodoja, Espinoza, Kinda, Thommy, Walter, Hernandez, Duke, Cisneros, Davis, Flores Forwards Salloi, Pulido

Seattle Sounders team news and squad

Seattle Sounders will be without Heber, Alex Roldan and Nouhou Tolo, but the rest of the squad is available.

Seattle Sounders possible XI: Frei; Montero, Ragen, Gomez Andrade, Arreaga; Joao Paulo; Roldan, Lodeiro, Rusnak, Morris; Ruidiaz

