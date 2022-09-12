Sporting CP vs Tottenham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Sporting CP against Tottenham on TV and online in the United Kingdom, United States and India

Tottenham and Sporting CP will be aiming to go top of the Champions League Group D as the two teams clash at the Jose Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon on Tuesday.

As Antonio Conte's men announced their return to the European top flight competition last week, Richarlison marked his Champions League debut with a brace as Spurs defeated a 10-man Marseille 2-0 to extend the English side's unbeaten run to eight games in all competitions this season.

However, with Tottenham not at their best against Marseille, Ruben Amorim's Sporting CP will look to build upon their 3-0 Champions League win over Eintracht Frankfurt followed by a 4-0 win over Portimonense in Liga Portugal over the weekend.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Sporting Lisbon vs Tottenham date & kick-off time

Game: Sporting Lisbon vs Tottenham Date: September 13, 2022 Kick-off: 5:45pm BST / 12:45pm ET / 10:15pm IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Sporting Lisbon vs Tottenham on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on CBS Sports.

In the UK, BT Sport 3 is showing the game between Sporting Lisbon and Tottenham on TV, with a live stream available through the BT Sport app.

Fans in India can catch Sporting Lisbon vs Tottenham on the Sony Sports Network, with streaming service on SonyLIV.

Country TV channel Live stream UK BT Sport 3 BT Sport website/app US CBS Sports fuboTV India Sony Ten 2 SD & HD SonyLIV

Sporting CP squad & team news

The 4-0 win over Portimonense over the weekend proved costly in regard to Luis Neto leaving the field in tears, with fellow-defender Goncalo Inacio also taken off.

Jeremiah St. Juste's muscular problem in the Frankfurt win is likely to keep him out of the Tottenham tie, too.

Sporting Lisbon possible XI: Adan; Esgaio, Coates, Inacio; Porro, Morita, Ugarte, Reis; Trincao, Edwards, Goncalves

Position Players Goalkeepers Adan, Israel, Paulo Defenders Inacio, St. Juste, Coates, Neto, Marsa, Reis, Nazinho, Porro, Esgaio Midfielders Ugarte, Morita, Henrique, Braganca, Alexandropoulos, Fatawu, Fernandes, Goncalves, Rochinha, Gomes, Trincao Forwards Edwards, Santos, Paulinho, Cabral, Riberio

Tottenham squad and team news

Richarlison and Clement Lenglet should keep their places in the XI as Conte will probably play the same XI after a good week's rest.

Bryan Gil made the squad in the Marseille squad, while Lucas Moura is expected to be left out again on account of a tendon injury.

Tottenham possible XI: Lloris; Romero, Lenglet, Dier; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic; Richarlison, Kane, Son