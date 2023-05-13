Spezia vs Milan: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Serie A match between Spezia and Milan, as well as the kick-off time and team news.

AC Milan will take on Spezia in a crucial Serie A clash on Saturday at the Stadio Alberto Picco.

The two teams have never drawn in any of their six meetings in all competitions: four wins for the Rossoneri (three in Serie A, including the first leg last November, and one in Coppa Italia) and two for Spezia (both in the top-flight).

However, without striker Rafael Leao, the Rossoneri have struggled to get goals. With him as a starter, AC Milan have gained an average of 2.2 points per match in Serie A this season, recording 64% of wins. However, without the Portuguese starting, the Rossoneri's points average drops to 0.8, with only an 11% win rate.

Meanwhile, Spezia are in the drop zone with just 27 points from 34 games. They are desperate for a win to survive in the top-flight whereas Stefano Pioli's men would be eager to get the three points to secure Champions League qualification.

Spezia vs Milan kick-off time

Date: May 13, 2023 Kick-off time: 5 pm BST Venue: Stadio Alberto Picco

The Serie A game between AC Milan and Spezia is scheduled for Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the Stadio Alberto Picco. It will kick off at 5 pm BST in the UK.

How to watch Spezia vs Milan online - TV channels & live streams

UK BT Sport 3
US Paramount +

The game will be broadcast live on TV on BT Sport 3 and available to stream live online through the BT Sport app and website.

Team news & squads

Spezia team news

Spezia will be boosted with the return of first-choice striker M'Bala Nzola which should see Uzbek forward Eldor Shomurodov relegated to the bench.

Meanwhile, Emil Holm, Jacopo Sala, Joao Moutinho and Milan loanee Daniel Maldini will be out of action due to injuries.

Spezia possible XI: Dragowski; Amian, Ampadu, Nikolaou, Reca; Esposito, Ekdal, Bourabia; Verde, Nzola, Gyasi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dragowski, Zoet. Defenders: Ampadu, Nikolaou, Wisniewski, Caldara, Reca, Amian, Ferrer. Midfielders: Esposito, Bourabia, Ekdal, Bastoni, Zurkowski, Cipot, Agudelo, Kovalenko. Forwards: Gyasi, Verde, Shomurodov, Nzola, Krollis.

Milan team news

In addition to Leao, Ismael Bennacer will also not be available for this fixture after suffering a serious knee injury against Inter in the Champions League.

Alessandro Florenzi and Zlatan Ibrahimovic remain sidelined with injuries, while Malick Thiaw is suspended.

AC Milan possible XI: Maignan; Calabria, Kalulu, Tomori, Hernandez; Tonali, Krunic; Saelemaekers, De Ketelaere, Rebic; Origi

Position Players Goalkeepers Maignan, Tatarusanu, Vasquez, Mirante Defenders Tomori, Kalulu, Gabbia, Kjaer, Hernandez, Ballo-Toure, Calabria, Dest Midfielders Tonali, Bakayoko, Vranckx, Krunic, De Ketelaere, Diaz, Adli Forwards Giroud, Rebic, Origi, Messias, Saelemaekers, Roback

Head-to-Head Record

In the past five meetings, AC Milan have won thrice while Spezia have triumphed in the two remaining games.

Date Match Competition 06/11/2022 AC Milan 2-1 Spezia Serie A 17/01/2022 AC Milan 1-2 Spezia Serie A 25/09/2021 Spezia 1-2 AC Milan Serie A 14/02/2021 Spezia 2-0 AC Milan Serie A 04/10/2020 AC Milan 3-0 Spezia Serie A

