'Speed is part of Liverpool's DNA' - Werner backed to make instant impact if he joins Reds

Paul Lambert believes the RB Leipzig striker's pace in attack makes him an ideal fit for Jurgen Klopp's side, who could try to sign him in the summer

striker Timo Werner would be a perfect addition for , according to former midfielder Paul Lambert.

The international attacker has long been linked with a summer switch to Anfield, with Jurgen Klopp apparently eager to add the versatility of the forward to his ranks.

Lambert, who won the during his time in the , has been impressed by what he’s seen of Werner and believes he would be a good fit for the Reds.

"I saw him playing a few years ago and he was lightning quick," he said, according to The Express .

"His model and Liverpool's model are the same. Everybody knows the way Liverpool play, with speed, and he has certainly got that.

"Leipzig are a quick side and he has been brought up in a similar fashion of speed.

"That is their game. So would he fit in? Yes, I have no doubt he would fit into that just because of the way the lad is and the way he plays. Speed is definitely part of the two teams' DNA."

The 24-year-old has tallied an impressive 24 goals from 27 Bundesliga matches so far this season and also added seven assists.

He had found the going harder following the winter break, scoring only once in eight league outings after netting a double against Union Berlin on January 18, but on Sunday he returned to form by grabbing a hat-trick against , his second of the season against that opponent.

The former forward has also offered a good return in European football so far this season, scoring four goals and delivering two assists in eight Champions League outings for the German side, who have progressed to the quarter-finals of that tournament.

While the German top flight has restarted after a two-month recess following the coronavirus pandemic, there is still no certainty over when the European Cup might start again.

Meanwhile, Werner’s immediate thoughts will be on helping Leipzig continue to battle for the Bundesliga title. After leading the league at the midway point, they have fallen seven points off the pace of leaders with seven matches to play.