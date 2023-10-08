Sparta vs PSV: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Eredivisie match between Sparta and PSV, as well as kick-off time and team news.

PSV Eindhoven will be looking to continue to build on their strong start to the Eredivisie season when they travel to Sparta-Stadion Het Kasteel to face Sparta Rotterdam on Sunday afternoon.

Despite making a promising start to the season, Sparta's recent results haven't been great, with only one win from their last four matches. They've lost two of their past three games, and come into this game on the back of a 2-1 away defeat to Excelsior.

The hosts currently sit in sixth place on 11 points after seven matches, and will have their task cut-out if they are to get anything out of Sunday's encounter against league leaders PSV Eindhoven, who are enjoying an eight-match winning run in the Dutch top-flight.

PSV Eindhoven, meanwhile, shared the honours in a dramatic 2-2 draw against Sevilla at home in the UEFA Champions League. Roger Schmidt's side will now turn their attention back to domestic action where their last game saw them pick up a 3-1 win over Volendam at home, their seventh consecutive win, leaving the visitors atop the table on 21 points, two points clear of AZ after seven matches.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Sparta vs PSV kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 8, 2023 Kick-off time: 3:45 pm BST Venue: Sparta-Stadion Het Kasteel

The Eredivisie match between Sparta and PSV Eindhoven will be played at Sparta-Stadion Het Kasteel in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

It will kick off at 3:45 pm BST on Sunday, October 8, 2023 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Sparta vs PSV online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream online live through Mola TV, while fan who cannot watch the game can follow the live updates here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Sparta team news

Sparta Rotterdam are also without several players due to fitness issues as Sergi Rosanas will not be available because of an injury he picked up a couple of weeks ago. Koki Saito, who missed the recent trip to Excelsior with a leg injury, will likely to miss out again, while long-term absentee Mike Eerdhuijzen also remains sidelined.

Sparta possible XI: Olij; Bakari, Vriends, Velthuis, Van Der Kust; De Guzman Kitolano; Clement, Brym, Anello; Lauritsen

Position Players Goalkeepers: Olij, Schoonderwaldt, Van Crooij Defenders: Bakari, Vriends, Velthuis, Van Der Kust, Wageningen, Meissen, Warmerdam Midfielders: Kitolano, De Guzman, Clement, Byrm, Metinho Forwards: Lauritsen, Anello, Neghli

PSV team news

PSG boss Peter Bosz will once again do without Armando Obispo (knee), Issac Babadi (unknown), and Mauro Júnior (knee) this weekend. Due to a quick turnaround from Tuesday night's Champions League game, Bosz could rotate his starting lineup significantly, with Johan Bakayoko probably making way for Hirving Lozano on the right-wing.

PSV possible XI: Benitez; Dest, Ramalho, Boscagli, Van Aanholt; Til, Schouten, Veerman; Lozano, De Jong, Lang

Position Players Goalkeepers: Benitez, Drommel, Peersman, Waterman Defenders: Bella-Kotchap, Boscagli, Ramalho, Van Aanholt, Dest, Teze, Sambo Midfielders: Schouten, Veerman, Til, Tillman, Saibari, Babadi Forwards: Pepi, De Jong, Vertessen, Van Duiven, Lang, Bakayoko, Lozano

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 6/5/23 Sparta 0-1 PSV Eredivisie 10/1/23 Sparta 1-2 PSV Dutch Cup 7/1/23 PSV 0-0 Sparta Eredivisie 27/2/22 Sparta 1-2 PSV Eredivisie 3/10/21 PSV 2-1 Sparta Eredivisie

