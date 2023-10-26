Sparta Prague vs Rangers: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Europa League match between Sparta and Rangers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sparta Prague and Rangers will both be looking to secure an early advantage in Group C of the Europa League when they meet at the Epet Arena on Thursday.

Rangers began their continental campaign with a win over Real Betis but lost their second game against Aris Limassol. The Scottish side have won their last two games and will be confident during this trip away from home.

Sparta Prague will put up a good fight at home. They have lost only one out of their last 11 matches. They are heading into the game on the back of a dominant 4-0 win in the league against Budejovice.

Sparta vs Rangers kick-off time

Date: October 26, 2023 Kick-off time: 5.45pm BST Venue: Epet Arena

The game between Sparta Prague and Rangers will be played at the Epet Arena on Thursday. Kick-off is at 5.45pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Sparta vs Rangers online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on TNT Sports in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Sparta team news

Sparta are still missing an important piece of their attack for Thursday's match. Lukas Haraslin, who has been their top scorer with eight goals in 15 appearances this season, is still recovering from a calf injury.

In his absence, Jakub Pesek stepped in and even scored their second goal against Ceske Budejovice. He is likely to retain his position in the front three, providing support to Jan Kuchta.

Sparta predicted XI: Vindahl-Jensen; Vitik, Panak, Sorensen; Preciado, Sadilek, Kairinen, Rynes; Pesek, Kuchta, Birmancevic

Position Players Goalkeepers: Jensen, Vorel, Surovčík, Nalezinek Defenders: Preciado, Gomez, Sørensen, Vydra, Panák, Wiesner, Zelený, Vitík Midfielders: Kairinen, Pavelka, Karabec, Birmančević, Sadílek, Mejdr, Laçi, Pešek, Ševčík, Ryneš, Krejčí Forwards: Olatunji, Kuchta, Sejk

Rangers team news

Philippe Clement is not expected to alter his starting lineup too much ahead of their trip to Prague.

Unfortunately, Rangers will still be missing Tom Lawrence, Kieran Dowell, and Rabbi Matondo due to injuries. However, the team is getting a boost with the return of Ryan Jack, Todd Cantwell, and Danilo after their respective setbacks.

Rangers predicted XI: Butland; Tavernier, Goldson, Souttar, Yilmaz; Raskin, Jack; Cantwell, Lammers, Sima; Dessers

Position Players Goalkeepers: Butland, McCrorie, McLaughlin, K. Wright Defenders: Goldson, Souttar, King, Balogun, Barisic, Yilmaz, Tavernier, Devine Midfielders: Kamara, Cifuentes, Lundstram, Jack, McPake, Hagi, Sima, S. Wright Forwards: Sakala, Dessers, Lammers

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition November 2021 Rangers 2-0 Sparta Europa League September 2021 Sparta 1-0 Rangers Europa League

