Spain vs Italy: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch UEFA Nations League semi-final

How to watch the UEFA Nations League match between Spain and Italy, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Italy will be looking to exact revenge on Spain, this time in the Nations League semi-final clash to be played in Enschede on Thursday.

La Roja had defeated the Italians at the same stage in the previous edition of the competition, going on to finish runner-up to France in the final, while the Azzurri eventually beat Belgium to bag the third place.

After pipping Portugal to the top spot in the Nations League group stage from League A Group 2, Spain were knocked out by Morocco at the World Cup. Whereas, having failed to qualify for the world event held in Qatar in 2022, Italy would finish atop League A Group 3 in the Nations League.

Spain vs Italy kick-off time & stadium

Date: June 15, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:45pm BST Venue: De Grolsch Veste

The UEFA Nations League semi-final game between Spain and Italy is scheduled for June 15, 2023, at De Grolsch football stadium in Enschede, Netherlands.

It will kick off at 7:45pm BST in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Spain vs Italy online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Viaplay Sports 1 and available to stream live online through Viaplay.

Team news & squads

Spain team news

Without Sergio Busquets, Pedri or even Ferran Torres, Spain boss Luis de la Fuente has six players in his squad from the 2021 Nations League finals and has recalled Jordi Alba into the mix.

Fran Garcia has been brought in to replace the injured Juan Bernat.

Dani Olmo is a doubt due to a muscle problem sustained in training, as Robin Le Normand would love to make his debut after attaining his Spanish citizenship.

Spain possible XI: Simon; Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Alba; Rodri, Zubimendi, Merino; Asensio, Morata, Gavi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kepa, Raya, Simon Defenders: Carvajal, Le Normand, Nacho, Laporte, Garcia, Alba Midfielders: Zubimendi, Merino, Ruiz, Gavi, Canales, Rodri Forwards: Morata, Asensio, Fati, Pino, Rodrigo, Joselu, Olmo, Navas

Italy team news

Meanwhile, Roberto Mancini will be without midfielder Matteo Pessina and Domenico Berardi on account of injuries, while the likes of Alessandro Florenzi, Mattia Zaccagni and Federico Baschirotto have been trimmed out from the preliminary squad.

Giorgio Scalvini and Sandro Tonali have been allotted to the Italy U21 squad. However, young forward Wilfried Gnonto has been retained.

Mateo Retegui should start up front despite facing a tough competition from a now fit Ciro Immobile.

Italy possible XI: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Acerbi, Bastoni, Spinazzola; Barella, Jorginho, Verratti; Chiesa, Retegui, Pellegrini

Position Players Goalkeepers: Donnarumma, Meret, Vicario Defenders: Di Lorenzo, Dimarco, Spinazzola, Darmian, Toloi, Acerbi, Bonucci, Bastoni Midfielders: Verratti, Frattesi, Jorginho, Pellegrini, Zaniolo, Cristante, Barella Forwards: Retegui, Chiesa, Immobile, Gnonto, Raspadori

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition October 7, 2021 Italy 1-2 Spain Nations League July 7, 2021 Italy 1-1 (4-2 pen.) Spain European Championship September 3, 2017 Spain 3-0 Italy World Cup qualifiers October 7, 2016 Italy 1-1 Spain World Cup qualifiers June 27, 2016 Italy 2-0 Spain European Championship

