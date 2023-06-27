Spain U21 vs Ukraine U21: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA U21 Championship match between Spain and Ukraine, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Spain U21 and Ukraine U21 have already confirmed their spot in the 2023 UEFA U21 Championship knockouts, but will be looking to top Group B when the two nations clash on Tuesday.

Santi Denia's side have a better goal difference as they had defeated Romania 3-0 before the 1-0 win over Croatia, while Ukraine managed to beat Croatia 2-0 before booking their place in the quarter-finals courtesy of a 1-0 win against Romania at the weekend.

everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Spain U21 vs Ukraine U21 kick-off time & stadium

Date: June 27, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:45pm BST Venue: Suberbet Arena

The UEFA U21 Championship game between Spain and Ukraine is scheduled for June 27, 2023, at the Suberbet Arena in Bucharest, Romania.

It will kick off at 7:45pm BST in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Spain U21 vs Ukraine U21 online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to stream live online through UEFA.tv.

Team news & squads

Spain U21 team news

As has been the case so far, Denia has liked to tinker with his XI, as Gabri Veiga and Hugo Guillamon are likely to be handed starts this time around.

Scorer of the winner against Croatia, Abel Ruiz should keep his place at the tip of the attack. Whereas the likes of Sergio Camello, Aimar Oroz aand Mario Gila are expected to play a role at some point.

Spain U21 possible XI: Tenas; V. Gomez, Paredes, Guillamon, Miranda; Veiga, Baena; Rodri, Sancet, S. Gomez; Ruiz

Position Players Goalkeepers: Agirrezabala, Roman, Tenas Defenders: Martinez, V. Gomez, Guillamon, M. Sanchez, Miranda, Pacheco, Gila, Paredes, S. Gomez Midfielders: Blanco, Veiga, Baena, Sancet, Oroz, Bernabe, R. Sanchez, Riquelme Forwards: Barrenetxea, Camello, Ruiz

Ukraine U21 team news

Chelsea's Mykhaylo Mudryk was an unused substitute in the Romania, but may see himself in the XI against Spain given Vladyslav Vanat's absence in the XI due to the latter's late sending off on Saturday.

There are no other concerns in terms of injuries or suspensions for Ruslan Rotan to deal with.

Ukraine U21 possible XI: Trubin; Sych, Talovierov, Batagov, Vivcharenko; Bondarenko, Brazhko; Kashchuk, Kryskiv, Mudryk; Sikan

Position Players Goalkeepers: Fesiun, Neshcheret, Trubin Defenders: Batahov, Braharu, Liakh, Sych, Syrota, Talovierov, Vivcharenko, Brazhko, Saliuk Midfielders: Bondarenko, Kashchuk, Kryskiv, Nazarenko, Ocheretko, Sudakov, Zhelizko Forwards: Mudryk, Sikan, Viunnyk

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition June 20, 2011 Ukraine U21 0-3 Spain U21 UEFA U21 Championship

