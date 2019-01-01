Spain boss Moreno expects 'incredible' Ramos to play until he's 40

The defender has enjoyed a glorious career already, but his international manager expects him to play on for another seven years

coach Robert Moreno expects and La Roja captain Sergio Ramos to play until he is 40.

Ramos, 33, has already enjoyed remarkable consistency and longevity at the top, having made his debut with as a 17-year-old.

He moved to Madrid in 2005 and has established himself as a club great, winning every competition possible.

During his time in Madrid, Ramos has won La Liga four times, the twice and the four times.

At international level, the defender has also won just about everything there is to win with Spain.

Ramos was a key part of the Spain squads that emerged victorious at the Euros in 2008 and 2012, as well as the 2010 World Cup.

While Gerard Pique – his partner at the back for many years with Spain – has called time on his international career, Ramos could keep going for another seven years, according to Moreno.

"Everything he is achieving is incredible," Moreno told reporters on Friday after naming his latest Spain squad. "He gives everything for us, in the gym, in the locker room, on the pitch.

"I always see in him a spirit to improve in everything. His behaviour with us is extraordinary.

"He will beat Iker Casillas' record [of Spain caps] because he wants to play until he is 40 and I think he will succeed as he is incredible in every way."

Spain will play Norway and in their qualifiers in the upcoming international break.

La Roja are off to a flyer in Group F, having won all six of their qualifying matches thus far, scoring 17 goals while conceding just three.

Moreno's side are seven points clear of second-place Sweden, with Romania in third place one point behind the Swedes.

Before heading off to international duty, Ramos will lead his Real Madrid side into a huge early-season clash against surprise contenders Granada on Saturday.

Real Madrid currently sit in first place in La Liga with 15 points, but Granada are just a point behind in second, level on points with and a point better than .