Spain U21 vs Croatia U21: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

UEFA U21 Championship
Superbet Arena-Giulești
Sergio Gomez Spain U21(c)refes.es
How to watch the UEFA U21 Championship match between Spain and Croatia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Spain U21 will be looking to book their spot in the U21 European Championship quarter-finals when they clash against Croatia U21 in Saturday's Group B encounter.

La Rojita extended their unbeaten streak to 15 games overall as Santi Denia's men thumped co-hosts Romania in the opener of the 2023 U21 Euros.

On the other hand, Croatia will need to pick a win in order to keep their knockout hopes alive after suffering a 2-0 defeat against Ukraine.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Spain U21 vs Croatia U21 kick-off time & stadium

Date:June 24, 2023
Kick-off time:7:45pm BST
Venue:Superbet Arena

The UEFA U21 Championship game between Spain and Croatia is scheduled for June 24, 2023, at the Superbet Arena in Bucharest, Romania.

It will kick off at 7:45pm BST in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Spain U21 vs Croatia U21 online - TV channels & live streams

UEFA.tvWatch here

The game will be available to stream live online through UEFA.tv.

Team news & squads

Spain U21 team news

There is a chance that Denia can make some changes to his XI, with Victor Gomez, Gabri Veiga and Rodrigo Riquelme potentially starting in place of Arnau Martinez, Alex Baena and Rodri Sanchez on Saturday.

Along with Baena, the Spain will also look to protect Jon Pacheco from possible suspensions after the duo received bookings in the win over Romania.

Spain U21 possible XI: Tenas; Gomez, Paredes, Pacheco, Miranda; Blanco, Veiga; Riquelme, Sancet, Gomez; Ruiz

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Agirrezabala, Roman, Tenas
Defenders:Martinez, V. Gomez, Guillamon, M. Sanchez, Miranda, Pacheco, Gila, Paredes, S. Gomez
Midfielders:Blanco, Veiga, Baena, Sancet, Oroz, Bernabe, R. Sanchez, Riquelme
Forwards:Barrenetxea, Camello, Ruiz

Croatia U21 team news

Dragan Skocic may look to offer forward Dion Beljo with fresh support from the wings, with Michele Sego and Gabriel Vidovic starting in place of Mitija Frigan and Lukas Kacavenda on the right and left side, respectively.

Other changes could see either Veldin Hodza or Ante Palaversa get the nod ahead of Jurica Prsir in the middle.

Croatia U21 possible XI: Kotarski; Sigur, Franjic, Perkovic, Colina; Bulat, Hodza; Sego, Baturina, Vidovic; Beljo

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Cavlina, Kotarski, Pandur
Defenders:Colina, Galesic, Krizmanic, Perkovic, Soldo, Sigur
Midfielders:Baturina, Bulat, Fruk, Hodza, Palaversa, Prsir, Franjic, Vidovic, Stojkovic
Forwards:Beljo, Frigan, Sego, Simic, Kacavenda

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
May 31, 2021Spain U21 1-1 (2-1 AET) Croatia U21U21 European Championship
March 24, 2016Spain U21 0-3 Croatia U21U21 European Championship
November 17, 2015Croatia U21 2-3 Spain U21U21 European Championship
September 10, 2012Spain U21 6-0 Croatia U21U21 European Championship
October 7, 2011Croatia U21 0-2 Spain U21U21 European Championship

