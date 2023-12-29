Southampton vs Plymouth: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Southampton and Plymouth, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Southampton will look to further trim the gap on second-placed Ipswich Town when they play host to Plymouth Argyle in the Championship on Friday evening.

The Saints were in rampant mood last time out as they ran out 5-0 victors against Swansea City in their previous Championship fixture. Ryan Fraser bagged a brace, while Joe Aribo, Samuel Edozie and Che Adams also found the back of net.

That result means Southampton have now won their last three games in a row and are riding on a 16-match unbeaten streak. With 48 points from 24 matches, Southampton sit in third position in the Championship table, five points adrift of runners-up Ipswich Town in the second automatic promotion spot.

Plymouth Argyle, on the other hand, were engaged in a share of the honours after coming from behind to earn a 2-2 draw against Cardiff City on Tuesday. The Pilgrims currently occupy 16th spot after a four-game unbeaten streak of their own.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Southampton vs Plymouth kick-off time

Date: Friday, Dec 29, 2023 Kick-off time: 6pm GMT Venue: St. Mary's Stadium

The Championship game between Southampton and Plymouth will be played at St. Mary's Stadium on Friday, December 29, 2023. Kick-off is at 6pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Southampton vs Plymouth online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be available to stream on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR in the UK with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Southampton team news

Saints manager Russell Martin ruled out James Bree from the club's festive fixtures, as the defender requires a second scan on his injury. Shea Charles has served his suspension, but will likely have to contend for a place on the bench.

Although Southampton hammered Swansea in their last game, Martin is likely to shuffle his pack to keep his team fresh. Will Smallbone and Ryan Fraser could be handed starts following impressive substitute cameos against Swansea.

Southampton possible XI: Bazunu; Stephens, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Manning; Smallbone, Downes, S.Armstrong; Fraser, Edozie; A.Armstrong

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bazunu, McCarthy, Lumley Defenders: Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Holgate, Stephens, Manning, Walker-Peters, Bree Midfielders: Charles, Alcaraz, Downes, Armstrong, Smallbone, Aribo Forwards: Sulemana, Edozie, Fraser, Amo-Ameyaw, Adams, Armstrong, Mara

Plymouth team news

Mustapha Bundu will likely be joined by Ryan Hardie and Michael Cooper on the Plymouth's treatment room for this clash. Everton loanee Lewis Warrington's season-long loan has been disrupted by a knee injury and the midfielder has returned to Finch Farm to have the issue fully assessed.

Plymouth's interim manager Kevin Nancekivell will likely shake up his starting XI on Friday, with Joe Edwards, Luke Cundle, Finn Azaz and Bali Mumba all set to return to the starting XI.

Plymouth Argyle possible XI: Hazard; Pleguezuelo, Galloway, Gibson; Kesler-Hayden, Cundle, Butcher, Mumba; Whittaker, Waine, Azaz

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cooper, Baker, Hazard, Burton Defenders: Galloway, Mumba, Gillesphey, Edwards, Halls, Gibson, Earley, Kesler-Hayden, Pleguezuelo, Scarr Midfielders: Houghton, Azaz, Warrington, Miller, Wright, Butcher, Randell, Roberts, Cundle Forwards: Wright, Bundu, Hardie, Whittaker, Waine, Issaka

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 19/8/23 Plymouth 1-2 Southampton EFL Championship 2/5/11 Plymouth 1-3 Southampton EFL League One 7/8/10 Southampton 0-1 Plymouth EFL League One 26/12/08 Plymouth 2-0 Southampton EFL Championship 26/11/08 Southampton 0-0 Plymouth EFL Championship

Useful links