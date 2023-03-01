Southampton vs Grimsby: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch FA Cup tie

Southampton will host Grimsby Town on Wednesday in the fifth round of the FA Cup.
The Saints suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Leeds United following their win against Chelsea in the Premier League. They will be hopeful of progression in the Cup when they take on Grimsby in front of their home fans.
Grimsby are unbeaten in their last four matches in all competitions and will hope to pull off an upset against the Premier League club.
Southampton vs Grimsby date & kick-off time
Southampton vs Grimsby
March 1, 2023
2:15 pm GMT
Saint Mary's Stadium
How to watch Southampton vs Grimsby on TV & live stream online
In the UK, the match will be broadcast on ITV4, with streaming options on ITVX.
Southampton team news and squad
Southampton will miss the services of Che Adams, Juan Larios, Valentino Livramento and Mislav Orsic due to injuries while Mohammed Salisu is doubtful for the clash.
Southampton predicted XI: Caballero; Walker-Peters, Caleta-Car, Bednarek, Perraud; Walcott, Ward-Prowse, Diallo, Elyounoussi; Sulemana, Mara
Players
Goalkeepers
Bazunu, McCarthy, Cabellero
Defenders
Bednarek, Bella-Kotchap, Caleta-Car, Lyanco, Perraud, Walker-Peters, Bree
Midfielders
Lavia, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, Alcaraz, S. Armstrong, Maitland-Niles, Aribo, Sulemana, Elyounoussi, Orsic, Djenepo, Edozie, Walcott
Forwards
A. Armstrong, Onuachu, Mara, Sulemana
Grimsby team news and squad
Paul Hurst has a fully fit squad at his disposal ahead of their crucial FA Cup tie against Southampton. George Lloyd is the only player who will not feature in the game as he is cup-tied having represented Cheltenham Town earlier in the season.
Grimsby predicted XI: Crocombe; Efete, Waterfall, Maher; Emmanuel, Holohan, Hunt, Driscoll-Glennon; Clifton, McAtee; Orsi
Goalkeepers
Crocombe, Battersby
Defenders
Efete, Driscoll-Glennon, Pearson, Waterfall, Emmanuel, Amos, Smith, Maher, Cropper, Goundry
Midfielders
Green, Khan, Wearne, Clifton, Hunt, Morris, O'Neill, Gallacher, Holohan, Khouri, Braithwaite, Tomlinson, Bramwell, Scannell
Forwards
McAtee, Dickson-Peters, Orsi, Taylor, Essel