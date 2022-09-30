Southampton vs Everton: Predictions, tips & betting odds

The Toffees have not lost in their last five matches in the Premier League heading into the trip to Southampton

Southampton are out to avoid a third consecutive Premier League defeat on Saturday when they host Everton. The Saints were beaten 1-0 by both Wolves and Aston Villa before the international break to leave them with just two wins from their first seven matches in the top-flight.

Everton, meanwhile, have not been beaten in their last five matches having drawn four in a row before beating West Ham.

Southampton vs Everton latest odds

Southampton are the favourites to bounce back with a win in this game with bet365 offering odds of 23/20 (2.15).

Everton are slight underdogs to make it two straight wins at odds of 12/5 (3.4) and the draw is available at the same price.

Southampton vs Everton first goal scorer odds

Che Adams is Southampton's top scorer this season with two Premier League goals and, along with Adam Armstrong and Sekou Mara, is a favourite to open the scoring here at odds of 11/2 (6.5).

Dominic Calvert-Lewin could be back in the Everton team on Saturday and is offered at 6/1 (7.0) ahead of Neal Maupay, who is offered at 7/1 (7.0).

Southampton vs Everton preview

Everton have been given a boost heading into this match as Jordan Pickford is back after recovering from a thigh problem while Calvert-Lewin could be in contention to feature.

Nathan Patterson sustained an injury with Scotland during the week and could be kept out of the side, but Ben Godfrey, Yerry Mina and Mason Holgate are all still out.

As for the hosts, Romeo Lavia and Tino Livramento are both out of action but there are no other injury issues for Ralph Hasenhuttl's team.

The home team are eager to prevent another upset this week and will be determined to take advantage of their opponents fitness problems at St Mary's.

Southampton vs Everton tips and predictions

There have been under 2.5 goals in three of Southampton's last four matches and in all but one of Everton's Premier League games this term. That bet is available at 4/5 (1.8) to come through this week, too.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.