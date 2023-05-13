Southampton vs Fulham: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

All you need to know about the Premier League match between Southampton and Fulham including kick-off time and team news.

Rock-bottom Southampton are set to host Fulham in a crucial Premier League clash on Saturday at Saint Mary's Stadium.

The Saints, who have 24 points from 35 matches, will be the first team to get relegated from the Premier League in the ongoing season if they fail to win against Fulham.

Meanwhile, Fulham, who come into the match on the back of a 5-3 win over Leicester City, will aim for three points once again and move up on the league table. They are currently 10th with 48 points from 35 games.

Southampton vs Fulham kick-off time

Date: May 13, 2023 Kick-off time: 3pm BST Venue: Saint Mary's Stadium

How to watch Southampton vs Fulham online - TV channels & live streams

Due to the blackout on broadcasts of 3pm kickoffs, this game is not available live on TV in the UK.

Team news & squads

Southampton team news

Armel Bella-Kotchap, who picked up a hamstring injury during Southampton's clash against Nottingham Forest, is unlikely to feature in the matchday squad on Saturday.

Other than Bella-Kotchap, the club will also miss the services of Romain Perraud, Mohammed Salisu, Juan Larios and Valentino Livramento due to injuries.

Southampton possible XI: McCarthy; Walker-Peters, Lyanco, Bednarek, Maitland-Niles; Lavia, Ward-Prowse; Walcott, Alcaraz, S. Armstrong; Adams

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bazunu, McCarthy, Cabellero Defenders: Bednarek, Caleta-Car, Lyanco, Walker-Peters, Bree Midfielders: Lavia, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, Alcaraz, S. Armstrong, Maitland-Niles, Aribo, Sulemana, Elyounoussi, Orsic, Djenepo, Edozie, Walcott Forwards: Adams, A. Armstrong, Onuachu, Mara

Fulham team news

Fulham are all set to finally welcome back their star striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, who remained sidelined due to an eight-match suspension. The Serbian forward is likely to feature in the starting lineup, replacing Vinicius upfront.

The club, though, will miss the services of Andreas Pereira, Tim Ream, Daniel James and Layvin Kurzawa due to injuries.

Fulham possible XI: Leno; Tete, Adarabioyo, Diop, Robinson; Reed, Palhinha; Wilson, Cairney, Willian; Mitrovic

Position Players Goalkeepers: Leno, Rodak Defenders: Adarabioyo, Diop, Duffy, Robinson, Tete, Mbabu, Soares Midfielders: Adarabioyo, Diop, Duffy, Robinson, Tete, Mbabu, Soares Forwards: Reid, Vinicius, James

Head-to-Head Record

Out of the last five meetings between the two teams, Southampton emerged victorious on three occasions while Fulham won just once.

Date Match Competition 31/12/2022 Fulham 2-1 Southampton Premier League 15/5/2021 Southampton 3-1 Fulham Premier League 26/12/2020 Fulham 0-0 Southampton Premier League 28/8/2019 Fulham 0-1 Southampton Carabao Cup 28/2/2019 Southampton 2-0 Fulham Premier League

