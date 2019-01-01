Southampton Premier League fixtures: Full 2019-20 match schedule
Following a disappointing last season in the Premier League where Southampton were in danger of relegation and only managed to finish in 16th place, Ralph Hasenhuttl's side will want to get preparations underway to get the new season started on a high note.
They kick off the new campaign away at Burnley before hosting title challengers Liverpool in their first home match a week later.
Chelsea and Manchester United also visit St Mary's in the opening weeks of the campaign while on the final day newly-promoted Sheffield United travel to the south coast.
The Saints' full 2019-20 Premier League fixture list can be found below.
Southampton Premier League 2019-20 fixtures
|Date
|Time
|Match
|10/08/2019
|15:00
|Burnley v Southampton
|17/08/2019
|15:00
|Southampton v Liverpool
|24/08/2019
|15:00
|Brighton v Southampton
|31/08/2019
|15:00
|Southampton v Manchester United
|14/09/2019
|15:00
|Sheffield United v Southampton
|21/09/2019
|15:00
|Southampton v A.F.C. Bournemouth
|28/09/2019
|15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton
|05/10/2019
|15:00
|Southampton v Chelsea
|19/10/2019
|15:00
|Wolverhampton v Southampton
|26/10/2019
|15:00
|Southampton v Leicester City
|02/11/2019
|15:00
|Manchester City v Southampton
|09/11/2019
|15:00
|Southampton v Everton
|23/11/2019
|15:00
|Arsenal v Southampton
|30/11/2019
|15:00
|Southampton v Watford
|04/12/2019
|19:45
|Southampton v Norwich City
|07/12/2019
|15:00
|Newcastle United v Southampton
|14/12/2019
|15:00
|Southampton v West Ham United
|21/12/2019
|15:00
|Aston Villa v Southampton
|26/12/2019
|15:00
|Chelsea v Southampton
|28/12/2019
|15:00
|Southampton v Crystal Palace
|01/01/2020
|15:00
|Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur
|11/01/2020
|15:00
|Leicester City v Southampton
|18/01/2020
|15:00
|Southampton v Wolverhampton
|22/01/2020
|20:00
|Crystal Palace v Southampton
|01/02/2020
|15:00
|Liverpool v Southampton
|08/02/2020
|15:00
|Southampton v Burnley
|22/02/2020
|15:00
|Southampton v Aston Villa
|29/02/2020
|15:00
|West Ham United v Southampton
|07/03/2020
|15:00
|Southampton v Newcastle United
|14/03/2020
|15:00
|Norwich City v Southampton
|21/03/2020
|15:00
|Southampton v Arsenal
|04/04/2020
|15:00
|Watford v Southampton
|11/04/2020
|15:00
|Southampton v Manchester City
|18/04/2020
|15:00
|Everton v Southampton
|25/04/2020
|15:00
|Manchester United v Southampton
|02/05/2020
|15:00
|Southampton v Brighton
|09/05/2020
|15:00
|A.F.C. Bournemouth v Southampton
|17/05/2020
|15:00
|Southampton v Sheffield United