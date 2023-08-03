South Korea Women vs Germany Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup match between South Korea and Germany, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Germany will take on South Korea in their final Group H fixture at the Women's World Cup on Thursday at the Suncorp Stadium. The German team is second in the standing, below leaders Colombia whereas fourth-placed South Korea are unlikely to make an impact in the race to qualify for the knockout stages.

Alexandra Popp picked up a brace as Germany began the tournament in style, defeating Morocco 6-0. However they were then beaten by Colombia 0-2 in the second group fixture. Korea, on the other hand, lost both their fixtures and will be hoping to cause an upset and end their group stage on a winning note.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

South Korea vs Germany kick-off time

Date: August 3, 2023 Kick-off time: 11am BST Venue: Suncorp Stadium

The game between South Korea and Germany will be played at the Suncorp Stadium on Thursday. Kick-off is at 11am BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch South Korea vs Germany online - TV channels & live streams

The South Korea vs Germany fixture will be shown live on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown after the full-time whistle and live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

South Korea team news

Lim Seon-joo is expected to be unavailable for South Korea due to injury. She missed the defeat to Morocco as well.

Choe Yu-ri, who was absent from the South Korean side in the last game, is expected to return to the starting XI for the final group game.

South Korea predicted XI: Jung-mi; Hye-ri, Hye-ji, Seo-yeon; Hyo-joo, Geum-min, So-Yun, So-Hyun, Sel-gi; Yu-ri, Eun-sun

Position Players Goalkeepers: Young-geul, Jung-mi, Ji-soo Defenders: Hyo-joo, Hye-ji, Seo-yeon, Seon-joo, Sel-gi, Young-ju, Hye-ri Midfielders: Yun-ji, So-hyun, Geum-min, So-yun, Eun-ha, Ga-ram, Ye-bin Forwards: Hwa-yeon, Yu-ri, Mi-ra, Eun-sun, Phair, Chae-rim

Germany team news

Marina Hegering is likely to make her first appearance of the tournament after missing the opening two games due to an injury issue.

Felicitas Rauch has returned to light training but isn't fully fit yet and will miss the clash against South Korea.

Germany predicted XI: Frohms; Huth, Hendrich, Hegering, Hagel; Oberdorf, Dabritz; Brand, Magull, Buhl; Popp

Position Players Goalkeepers: Frohms, Berger, Johannes Defenders: Hendrich, Kleinherne, Hegering, Nusken, Doorsoun Midfielders: Hagel, Oberdorf, Lohmann, Dabritz, Lattwein, Leupolz, Magull, Brand Forwards: Schuller, Huth, Freigang, Popp, Anyomi, Buhl

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first meeting between South Korea and Germany. South Korea must win to stand an outside chance of making it into the knockout round of the tournament.

