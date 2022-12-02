South Korea vs Portugal: Lineups and LIVE updates

Portugal will need to avoid defeat to top the group, while South Korea have all to play for.

Portugal will look to carry their winning momentum against South Korea when they lock horns at the Education City Stadium.

Fernardo Santos' side have sealed qualification for the Round of 16 and are likely to finish as Group H winners, unless they lose to South Korea and Ghana win against Uruguay to have a superior goal difference to Portugal.

The coach did hint at changes in the starting XI, so we should expect a fully-rotated squad.

As for South Korea, they face a Herculean task against the Euro 2016 champions. With just one point from their two games, they will need a win and hope for a draw between Ghana and Uruguay to have a chance of qualifying for the Round of 16.

South Korea vs Portugal confirmed lineups

South Korea XI (4-2-3-1): Seung-gyu; Moon-hwan, Young-gwonm, Kyung-won Kwon, Jin-su; In-beom Hwang, Jung; Kang-in Lee, Jae-sung Lee, Son; Cho

Portugal XI (4-1-2-1-2): Diogo Costa, Dalot, Pepe, António Silva, Cancelo; Neves; Nunes, Vitinha; João Mário; Horta, Ronaldo

South Korea vs Portugal LIVE updates

South Korea and Portugal's upcoming World Cup fixtures

South Korea can finish only as high as second in this group provided the game between Ghana and Uruguay ends in a draw. But, they will have to win by a two-goal margin. They will most likely face Brazil in the Round of 16, provided they win or draw against Cameroon.

Portugal are most likely to finish as Group H table toppers, regardless of the result. With any team from Brazil, Cameroon, Switzerland, and Serbia possible to finish second. However, if Ghana win by a two-goal margin and Portugal lose by a two-goal margin, Ghana will finish as winners of the group.