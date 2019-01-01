U23 Africa Cup of Nations: Africans react to South Africa 2-2 Ghana (6-5 pens)

Amaglug-glug beat the Black Meteors to the bronze medal and secured a berth in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

and drew 2-2 at Cairo International Stadium in the U23 third/fourth place playoff, before Amaglug-glug won the game 6-5 on penalties.

We share with you the highlights of South African fans celebrating their qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics men's football event.

The SABC's Velile Mnyandu and the Ghana Premier League Twitter accounts also posted the goals of the winners, South Africa.

We shared these goals by Habib Mohammed and Kamohelo Mahlatsi. Then we provide Ghanaian fan reaction to losing yet another penalty shootout.

Many supporters speak about so-called penalty ''curses'' or how they're waiting for the day Ghana will finally win a shootout.

I still remember back in 2000 when we went to Vosloorus Stadium to go support Amaglug glug qualify for the Olympics. @MatthewBoothZA was the captain and that day we defeated New Zealand if my memory serves me well. — Coach Dukes (@produkes) November 22, 2019

I taught you to share.😂😂😂. pic.twitter.com/biA5boY6e4 — Farouk Khan (@FaroukKhan9) November 22, 2019

South Africa qualify for next year's Tokyo @Olympics Games after beating Ghana 6-5 on penalties.

Both sides played to a 2-2 draw after fulltime.



🇿🇦:❌✔️✔️✔️✔️❌✔️✔️

🇬🇭: ✔️✔️✔️❌✔️❌✔️❌#TotalAFCONU23 @CAF_Online — SAFA.net (@SAFA_net) November 22, 2019

What I like about coach David Notoane & his technical team is the consistency in their play. We’ve followed the team throughout in this journey. They’ve been to U17 WC with coach Ntseki, 2 U20 WCs with coach @ThaboSenong & now off to #Tokyo2020 , trust the process. @SinesiphoMali pic.twitter.com/fNOkmTj6e7 — Velile Mnyandu 🇿🇦 (@Velile_Mnyandu) November 22, 2019

Congrats Amaglug glug 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 — Zodidi (@zodyjayjay) November 22, 2019

Amaglug glug going to Olympics after defeating Ghana U23 on penalties. well done boys! — nyambeni mulaudzi (@nyambenis) November 22, 2019

⏰14’



Goal Amaglug-glug.



Singh shot take a deflection off Habib Mohammed and South Africa takes that important lead.



South Africa 🇿🇦 1️⃣

Ghana 🇬🇭 0️⃣ pic.twitter.com/aXm5rvJkKa — Ghana Premier League (@GHPLLive) November 22, 2019

⏰ 62’



Mahlastsi restore the lead for the Amaglug-glug.



South Africa 🇿🇦 2️⃣

Ghana 🇬🇭 1️⃣ #TotalAFCONU23 pic.twitter.com/VQhLzXWnDD — Ghana Premier League (@GHPLLive) November 22, 2019

Amaglugglug should just be promoted to Bafana Bafana once!😂 W Weill experience less heart aches. We have talent but ai SAFA is just a mess. What a year for South African sports though!! #Tokyo2020 #TotalAFCONU23 pic.twitter.com/k9x4RA0fOc — PRINCE VEGITA (@Real_Chenzo) November 22, 2019

#Amaglug_glug ❤️❤️

Next stop, Olympics



Congrats to Bra Dave and the team...#msw — uTatakho (@Sisou_10) November 22, 2019

Thank you for sharing the joy with us @CAF_Online but our under 23s are called AmaGlug-Glug not Bafana Bafana lol.happy nevertheless#Tokyo2020👊👌🎉 — Sanele Mhosho (@PutcoNotMafani) November 22, 2019

Halala Amaglug-glug halala⚽...!!!!congratulations on gaining access to 2020 Olympics in Tokyo...after thrashing Ghana on penalties in the 2019 U23 @Afcon 🏆 this afternoon...come home boys,u gonna recieve a warm welcome...i blv u gonna put us on the map next year,very well.💯✔ pic.twitter.com/PYriRrDflr — LEBOGANG NGOATO SELOANE (@NgoatoSeloane) November 22, 2019

AmaGlugGlug have qualified to play Olympic games in #Tokyo2020 ✈🛫🛬 after biting Ghana 6-5 on penalties while the game ended with a 2-2 score.🕺🕺🕺🕺🕺 pic.twitter.com/cwUXPtK4VX — Ndebele is 🔥🔥🔥 🇿🇦 (@Lduga2) November 22, 2019

#AmaGlugGlug have done us proud to qualify for #Tokyo2020⚽⚽⚽👊⚽⚽⚽⚽ why aren't they trending yet... Well-done to the entire team. — Moabi (@MoabiMo) November 22, 2019

Congratulations are in order to South Africa's U23! 🇿🇦🇿🇦



Amaglug-glug qualify for next year's Tokyo Olympics Games after defeating Ghana on penalties.#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/5jGUTL1zPM — Raophala_Mauwane (@RaophalaM) November 22, 2019

What a nerve wrecking penalty shootout😱. Olympics here we come!!!🥳💯🔥 #AmaGlugGlug — Abuti Mack (@iamflymack) November 22, 2019

Coach Ntseki is going to heve headaches with this cream della cream of young lion. Amaglug-glug✌🏿✌🏿💪🏿 — Madobo (@bmadobo) November 13, 2019

AmaGlug-Glug play better than Bafana Bafana — Mageba (@uAyanda_) November 19, 2019

Ghana is cursed with penalty kicks Just don't understand Keeper catch penalty score make we go too turn problem — MR WRONG GUY #CFC 🇬🇭 (@Nii_Ayi_Mantse) November 22, 2019

The day Ghana go win penalties is the day USA embassy go issue free visa — Nungua J Cole (@iam_astro) November 22, 2019

I have a feeling Ghana would win this penalty shootout. It's a strong feeling 🙏 #BlackMeteors — ERIC CANTONA🔥 (@erictweneboah1) November 22, 2019

The ministry of sports should build a penalties school in Ghana specifically for football, 1 year full course for every player, you don't pass, you stay home cos....😒 — Priscilla ⭐🎀 (@priscillaoowusu) November 22, 2019

I am heart Broken 💔 but we still manage to smile through the pain. Aww Ghana! When are we going to win on penalty shootout. Smh 🤦🏽‍♂️ #TotalAFCONU23 #BringBackTheLove #penalties pic.twitter.com/tBzfAqNw2U — The Bearded Mc 🧔🏽 (@Oscarnuwati) November 22, 2019

Nana Addo for form committee(as usual) take investigate why Ghana always dey lose Penalties 😂😂 — S3lorme⚡️ (@mc_khaliban) November 22, 2019

I want to Name my Daughter Penalty...

No Ghana boy can score her 😂😂😂💔#BlackMeteors — 💦💥Ernest Berko Pabi 🇬🇭🇬🇧 (@Ernest_pabi) November 22, 2019

Winning penalty then you spoil it..Kwasia ly sei..I think Ghana football has been cursed tho..#BlackMeteors 😂😂💔💔 — Nana Phrimpong Jnr.🇬🇭🇱🇷 (@PhrimpongJnr) November 22, 2019