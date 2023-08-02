South Africa Women vs Italy Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup match between South Africa and Italy, as well as kick-off time and team news.

South Africa and Italy Women are set to battle for the only other spot in the 2023 Women's World Cup round of 16 from Group G when they clash at the Sky Stadium on Wednesday.

It's essentially a three-way race with Argentina, as Sweden have already qualified for the knockouts from the same group. Although Milena Bertolini's side currently has a two-point advantage, a draw would leave the Italians hoping that Argentina don't beat Sweden, while the permutations could come into play if both South Africa and Argentina register wins on the final Matchday.

Beginning their campaign with a narrow defeat against Sweden, Banyana Banyana would be disappointed not to pick a win despite taking a two-goal lead against Argentina but bagged their first-ever point at the tournament.

On the other hand, the Azzurre best soon forget the morale-crushing 5-0 beating at the hands of Sweden after they defeated Argentina by a solitary goal on mathday one.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

South Africa Women vs Italy Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: Aug 2, 2023 Kick-off time: 8 am BST Venue: Sky Stadium

The FIFA Women's World Cup match between South Africa and Italy is scheduled for August 2, 2023, at the Sky Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand.

It will kick off at 8 am BST in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch South Africa Women vs Italy Women online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on BBC Red Button, and is available to stream online live through BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website & app.

GOAL will have live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

South Africa Women team news

South Africa boss Desiree Ellis would not be counting on the services of Refiloe Jane after being forced off injured in the first half against Argentina.

The skipper's replacement in Kholosa Biyana in the game is also out on account of a suspension, hence for the void to be filled by Nomvula Kgoale alongside Linda Mothalo in the middle.

Meanwhile, Racing Louisville forward Thembi Kgatlana should continue up front after scoring apiece in the 2-2 draw the last time out.

South Africa Women possible XI: Swart; Ramalepe, Mbane, Gamede, Dhlamini; Kgoale, Motlhalo; Cesane, Seoposenwe, Magaia; Kgatlana.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Swart, Dlamini, Moletsane Defenders: Ramalepe, Gamede, Matlou, Magama, Dhlamini, Mbane, Makhubela Midfielders: Motlhalo, Holweni, Moodaly, Kgoale Forwards: Cesane, Magaia, Salgado, Kgatlana, Seoposenwe, Kgadiete, Shongwe

Italy Women team news

The morale-shattering 5-0 defeat to Sweden would prompt Bertolini to bring about a few changes to her lineup, as the Italy boss may hand Giada Greggi a start in midfield.

Although the backline may still remain the same, Bertolini is likely to shuffle things in attack by allowing Valentina Giacinti to lead the line of attack.

Italy Women possible XI: Durante; Di Guglielmo, Linari, Salvai, Boattin; Caruso, Giugliano, Greggi; Beccari, Bonansea, Giacinti.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Giuliani, Baldi, Durante Defenders: Orsi, Di Guglielmo, Linari, Bartoli, Boattin, Lenzini, Salvai Midfielders: Severini, Giugliano, Dragoni, Caruso, Greggi, Cernoia Forwards: Cantore, Bonsansea, Giacinti, Girelli, Glionna, Beccari, Serturini

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time the two nations face each other across all competitions.

